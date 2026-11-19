A fourth person has died after a weekend townhouse fire in Burlington, Ont., that already killed a father and two children. One child remains in hospital.

A fourth person has died following a weekend house fire in Burlington, Ont. , according to the city's mayor. Mayor Marianne Meed Ward shared the news in a post on X on Thursday morning.

"Our community has been deeply shaken by the devastating tragedy that has now taken four precious lives from the Stuart family, a mother, father and two children," she wrote. The mayor said one child, Te'Jaun, remains in hospital.

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Crowdfunding Set Up To Assist Stuart Family

"As we continue to grieve alongside everyone affected, our thoughts remain with Te'Jaun and the extended family as they face an unimaginable road ahead," she said. Ward noted that a crowdfunding campaign has been set up to assist the Stuarts with funeral expenses, ongoing care, and future costs should anyone want to make a donation. The deadly fire broke out on Saturday at a townhouse at 1300 Maple Crossing Blvd.

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, near Brant Street and Lakeshore Road, Halton Regional Police Service said. Five people were pulled from the residence and rushed to the hospital. Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg confirmed on Monday that an adult male, a 12-year-old child, and a one-year-old child succumbed to injuries. Pegg said at that time that an adult female and another child under the age of five were fighting for their lives in hospital.

The cause of the fire, which broke out just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, has not yet been determined. An investigation is now underway. At this point it is not known whether the home had working smoke detectors. Officials have not released further details about the fourth death.

Burlington City Hall Flags Lowered In Honour

Flags at Burlington City Hall will remain lowered in honour of the Stuart family, Meed Ward noted.

"Burlington is a community that looks after one another. In times of unimaginable hardship, we Stand By one another," she said in her post. The mayor's update came as the community continued to grieve the loss of multiple family members. The fire has been described as a devastating tragedy that has deeply shaken residents.

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TeJaun Remains In Hospital Following Tragedy

One child, Te'Jaun, remains in hospital as of Thursday morning. The extended family is facing what the mayor called an unimaginable road ahead. Donations are being collected through a crowdfunding campaign to help the Stuarts with funeral expenses, ongoing care, and future costs. Those who wish to support the family can contribute to that effort.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues. Authorities have not said whether smoke detectors were working in the home at the time of the blaze.