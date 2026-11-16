Squamish RCMP urges extreme caution after a fourth fatality occurs on local rivers, citing dangerously high water levels and debris. Residents are reminded to check conditions before engaging in water activities.

Squamish RCMP officers issued an urgent public safety warning following the death of a fourth individual in local waterways, marking a tragic escalation in river-related fatalities in the region. The incident occurred on the Cheakamus River north of Squamish, B.C., where two kayakers capsized on Sunday afternoon, leading to the loss of a 29-year-old woman from Squamish.

Details of the Cheakamus River Capsizing Incident

Sea to Sky RCMP received a call to assist with the capsized kayakers at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that the two kayakers had separated from a larger group traveling on the Cheakamus River and had capsized. Police engaged Squamish Search and Rescue teams immediately after confirming that one person remained in the water.

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Search teams located the 29-year-old victim further downstream. Despite all efforts by emergency responders, she died at the scene. The incident underscores the lethal potential of the river during this specific period, as authorities work to understand the exact dynamics that led to the capsizing.

Staff Sergeant Sascha Banks Warns of Hazardous Conditions

Staff Sgt. Sascha Banks, the Squamish RCMP Detachment Operations Commander, highlighted the extraordinary and dangerous nature of the current river conditions. He noted that the waterways are experiencing incredibly high water levels, extensive debris, and flow rates rarely seen in recent memory. These factors have created a hazardous environment for anyone attempting to navigate the rivers.

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The RCMP is explicitly asking the public to exercise extensive caution before engaging in any water activities. Authorities are urging individuals to conduct thorough trip planning and check weather forecasts, tides, and water levels before heading out. The department emphasizes the necessity of preparing for emergencies and wearing appropriate personal flotation devices (PFDs).

Recent Tragedies Highlight a Deadly Pattern in the Region

This latest fatality follows closely on the heels of another tragedy in the same area. Just days prior, search and rescue crews recovered a third body from the Squamish River after a boat overturned on Thursday. The proximity of these incidents has raised serious concerns among local officials and the community regarding the safety of recreational water users during this time of year.

The series of deaths has prompted a broader conversation about water safety in British Columbia. Authorities are not only responding to individual emergencies but are also trying to prevent further losses by educating the public about the specific risks associated with the current hydrological conditions. The repeated nature of these accidents suggests a systemic issue rather than isolated incidents.

Impact of Fall Storms on British Columbia Waterways

The heightened danger in Squamish and surrounding areas is directly linked to severe fall storms battering British Columbia. Some coastal regions have been issued flood warnings and evacuation alerts due to hundreds of millimetres of rain that have swollen waterways across the province. These storms have contributed significantly to the high water levels and debris accumulation observed in the Cheakamus and Squamish Rivers.

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The combination of heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt, if applicable, has created a perfect storm for river hazards. The RCMP and search and rescue teams are working tirelessly to manage the increased risk, but they rely on public cooperation to reduce the number of people entering the water under such dangerous conditions. The department remains committed to keeping the community safe through these challenging weather events.