OPP identify four young people killed in Puslinch crash, two injured

Ontario Provincial Police say four young people died and two others were injured when a vehicle hit a guard rail and crashed into a ravine in Puslinch early Saturday. Police identified the victims on Sunday and asked witnesses with dash cam or security video to come forward.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the four young people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Puslinch, Ontario, early Saturday morning. The victims are a 19-year-old man from Mississauga, a 19-year-old man from Brampton, a 17-year-old girl from Mississauga and a 15-year-old girl from Milton.

Police released the details at a Sunday morning press conference. The crash happened around 1:35 a.m. Saturday on Watson Road South, between Maltby Road East and Wellington Road 34. Police said the vehicle hit a guard rail along the road and crashed into the ravine below. The collision occurred just before a bend in the road.

Also read Four dead, two critically injured in single-vehicle Puslinch crash

Officers had responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. There were six occupants in the vehicle at the time. Four of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were taken to hospital. A 17-year-old girl remains in hospital with life-altering injuries, while a 15-year-old girl has non-life-threatening injuries.

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OPP Provide Update on Fatal Crash

Police said both surviving victims are from Mississauga. Inspector Karen Medeiros with Wellington County OPP called the crash an unimaginable loss. Four young people have lost their lives in a matter of moments, she said. Families have been forever changed, and an entire community is searching for answers.

Our responsibility is to ensure those answers are based on evidence, facts and a thorough investigation. That work will continue in the days and weeks ahead. Medeiros said the number of passengers inside the vehicle is one factor investigators must consider. I do not believe that this vehicle had enough seatbelts for the amount of occupants who were in the vehicle at that time, she said.

Investigation Into Collision Continues

At this stage of the investigation, it is too early to determine exactly what caused the collision. Investigators continue to gather information and carefully assess all the available evidence, including information related to speed and seat belt use as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision. A damaged guard rail along Watson Road South was visible at the crash site. Maltby Road East remained closed on Sunday because of the damaged guard rail.

We want to ensure the safety of other motorists on the roadway, Medeiros explained. A road closed sign stood at Watson Road South and Maltby Road. OPP asked anyone who was in the area around 1:30 a.m. to contact the Wellington County detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Police are especially interested in those with security or dash cam video.

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Police Seek Witnesses and Video

Even information that might seem insignificant could prove valuable to investigators as they piece together the events that led up to this tragedy, Medeiros said. The crash has shocked the rural community southeast of Guelph. West Region OPP Superintendent Wendy Burrow also attended the Sunday press conference. Sergeant Ed Sanchuk shared the update alongside Medeiros and Burrow.

Police described the incident as an unimaginable tragedy. The investigation is ongoing. Police said it will continue in the days and weeks ahead as they work to determine the cause of the collision and provide answers to the families and the community.