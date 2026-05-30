Four Villagers Rescued After Ten Days in Flooded Lao Cave; Two Still Missing

Rescue teams in Laos evacuated four villagers from a flooded cave after ten days, while two remain missing. The operation, assisted by international divers, overcame extreme challenges including narrow passages and zero visibility. The survivors, who entered the cave for mineral prospecting, were found with injuries and in deteriorating conditions. The search continues for the remaining two.

Rescue workers in Laos successfully evacuated four villagers who had been trapped in a flooded cave for ten days, while two men remain missing. The operation, conducted by Lao and Thai rescue groups and supported by international teams, involved navigating treacherous flooded passages to reach the survivors.

The villagers had entered the cave seeking valuable minerals before flash flooding blocked their exit. One villager escaped and alerted authorities, leading to the discovery of seven survivors, five of whom were found earlier. The first evacuation on Friday took about thirty minutes, with divers guiding the injured man through narrow, flooded tunnels. He emerged unsteadily, hands injured, and was wrapped in a foil blanket.

International experts, including those involved in the 2018 Thai cave rescue, joined the effort in Xaisomboun province. Rescuers face significant challenges, including zero visibility, jagged walls, and the need to calm panicking survivors. Divers taught breathing techniques to the trapped men. The search continues for the two missing villagers, with plans to explore deeper, heavily flooded sections of the cave





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Laos Cave Rescue Flash Flooding Trapped Villagers International Rescue Team Diving Evacuation Xaisomboun

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