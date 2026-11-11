Four Soldiers Perish in Fire During Training Exercise in Alberta

A fatal grass fire on Oct. 17 left four Canadian soldiers dead and 39 injured during training at CFB Wainwright, prompting an investigation and a solemn Remembrance Day ceremony.

On 17 October 2025, a sudden grass fire in the southeast outskirts of Edmonton engulfed troops training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, killing four soldiers and injuring 39. The incident, occurring during an attack drill, drew national attention and led to an investigation and a commemorative Remembrance Day ceremony in the town of Wainwright, Alberta.

Fire Triggers Tragic Loss During Training

The blaze, ignited by strong winds, leapt onto the flats of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry. Private Shaun Farrell (23, Prince Albert, Sask.), Private Aidan Goulding (23, North Vancouver), Private Hayden Lykkemark (19, Langley, B.C.) and Sergeant Morgan Wong (26, Edmonton) died instantly. Thirty-nine others suffered burns and were taken to hospitals; many remain in recovery.

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For the armed forces, the deaths represent the worst peacetime casualty event on Canadian soil in recent memory, according to Prime Minister Mark Carney. Three separate investigations have been launched to determine causation and procedures followed during the exercise.

Dignitaries Converge for Remembrance Day Ceremony

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, along with other dignitaries, will attend the Remembrance Day service scheduled for 11 November 2026. Mayor Bruce Pugh of Wainwright described the event as the most solemn in the town's recent history, reflecting on the sacrifice and resilience demonstrated by soldiers in the face of unforeseen danger.

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Poilievre visited the base shortly after the fire, meeting injured soldiers and praising their bravery. He remarked that some soldiers, despite severe burns, maintained humor to lighten nurses' burdens and that others ran into flames to rescue comrades, anecdotes that highlighted valor amid chaos.

Military Response and Memorial Plans

Roughly 84 soldiers of Charlie Company were involved in the training exercise, while about 300 members of the regiment are slated to attend the Remembrance Day parade in St. Albert, northwest of Edmonton. The military will march to the cenotaph and participate in an Air Force flypast, honoring those lost and those still recovering.

The service, the largest Allied gathering yet, underscores national solidarity and remembrance of the fallen, marking a significant moment in Canada's commemorative tradition following the tragic training accident.