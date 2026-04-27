Four Pedestrians Injured, Including Infant, in North York Vehicle Collision

Emergency crews responded to a serious vehicle collision in North York, leaving four pedestrians injured, including an infant and two adults. The incident occurred on Sunday evening near Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West, prompting road closures and an ongoing investigation.

Emergency responders are currently investigating a serious vehicle collision in North York that left four pedestrians injured, including an infant and two adults. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, shortly before 6:30 p.m., near the intersection of Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

According to Toronto police, officers arrived at the scene to find four injured individuals—an infant, a woman in her 20s, and a man in his 20s—all of whom were transported to the hospital. Paramedics initially reported that the infant and the woman had sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, though police later updated the condition of all victims to non-life-threatening. The collision prompted the closure of a portion of Caledonia Road south of Lawrence Avenue West as authorities conducted their investigation.

Witnesses at the scene described a chaotic aftermath, with emergency crews working swiftly to stabilize the victims before transporting them to nearby medical facilities. The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police have not yet released details about the cause of the collision or whether any charges will be filed. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.

The closure of Caledonia Road is expected to cause significant traffic delays in the area, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. This incident underscores the importance of pedestrian safety and the need for heightened awareness in high-traffic areas. Updates on the victims' conditions and the ongoing investigation will be provided as more information becomes available





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