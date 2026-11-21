CBSA and RCMP charges reveal complex smuggling of 116,000 kg of tobacco via rail from US to Canada, impacting tax revenues in western provinces.

Authorities in Canada have charged four Ontario men in a massive criminal conspiracy involving the smuggling of illegal tobacco across international borders. The operation targets Johnny Gamboa, Harminder Grewal, Rinnamoon Haddad, and Avikesh Sharma, who face serious allegations under the Customs Act and the Excise Act for their alleged roles in a sophisticated trafficking network.

Multi-Year CBSA and RCMP Investigation

The Canada Border Services Agency initiated its comprehensive inquiry back in 2016, sparked by a customs officer in the prairie region who identified irregularities in the documentation associated with a rail shipment. Initial findings revealed that a significant volume of goods arriving from the United States had been delivered to Canada without proper declaration to federal officials.

Also read Jill Dunlop refuses to answer questions about OSAP scandal referred to Ontario provincial police

Investigators discovered that these undeclared shipments were systematically transported across the border inside rail containers, indicating a long-standing pattern of evasion. The Canada Border Services Agency expanded its intelligence gathering to map out the full scope of the suspected ongoing smuggling activities.

This early evidence prompted federal authorities to engage the RCMP, leading to a joint multi-year investigation that included cooperation from CN Rail and the CPKC police. The culmination of this extensive effort resulted in the recent arrest and charging of the four accused individuals, marking a significant victory for border enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

Smuggling Route and Scale of Contraband

Prosecutors allege that the four Ontario men were responsible for smuggling nearly 116,000 kilograms of tobacco into Canada from the United States. This enormous volume of contraband was transported across four provinces-Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario-over a period extending from October 2020 to April 2024.

While some of the seized tobacco was in raw leaf form, officials have not confirmed whether it was intended for processing in western Canada or southern Ontario. The railcars involved in the operation entered the country from the Chicago area, utilizing the extensive rail network to move goods away from major detection points.

Despite the scale of the operation, neither the Canada Border Services Agency nor the federal RCMP would specify the exact locations where the railcars entered the country. The RCMP declined to provide further comment, noting that the case is currently before the courts.

Impact on Western Canadian Tax Revenue

Rick Barnum, director of the National Coalition Against Contraband Tobacco, emphasized the economic implications of these smuggling routes. He noted that if raw leaf tobacco was destined for western Canada, it implies the existence of unlicensed processing facilities in that region, which would represent an unprecedented shift in contraband operations.

The financial toll on provincial governments is severe. The Saskatchewan RCMP estimated that the lost tax revenue from a single large semi-trailer seizure last year exceeded $4 million. This figure highlights the immense scale of tax evasion facilitated by the black market.

Advertisement

Barnum estimates that a single truckload of illegal cigarettes can generate approximately $1 million for criminal organizations. These illicit goods are often sold for as little as $5 per pack in Saskatoon, compared to legal cigarettes which cost more than $20.

Broader Market Dynamics and Future Consequences

The vast price difference between legal and illegal products drives significant consumer demand for contraband. Barnum stated that nearly 60 percent of all cigarette sales in Canada today are contraband, severely undermining the excise and vice taxes intended to offset healthcare costs associated with smoking.

This surge in illegal sales results in substantial revenue losses for legitimate businesses and government bodies. The untaxed nature of these products allows criminal groups to profit while depriving provinces of critical funds for public services and healthcare.

The charges against the four Ontario men serve as a stark reminder of the persistent challenges faced by border agencies. As the legal process unfolds, the focus remains on dismantling the networks that facilitate this widespread smuggling operation to protect public health and government revenue.