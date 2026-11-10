Four Grizzly Bears Involved in Fatal Bella Coola Attack Destroyed

Forensic testing confirmed four grizzly bears captured near Bella Coola, B.C., were responsible for a fatal attack on a mother and daughter. All four animals have been put down.

Officials confirmed on Tuesday that four grizzly bears captured near Bella Coola, B.C., were actively involved in a fatal attack on a mother and daughter. In an update on Tuesday, Insp. Jeff Tyre of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said forensic testing confirmed the bears were responsible. Tyre also said that all four captured animals involved in the heartbreaking event have been put down.

The victims were identified as Jenny Balcarras and her adult daughter, Selah Reed. The two were reported missing when they did not return from a hike, and their remains were found earlier this month in the Bella Coola area.

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Forensic Testing Links Four Grizzly Bears to the Fatal Attack

Forensic testing confirmed that the four grizzly bears were responsible for the fatal attack, according to Insp. Jeff Tyre of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. Tyre said the findings, together with the efforts of everyone who responded, were hoped to bring some measure of closure to those affected.

Tyre described the attack as predatory in nature, a characteristic he called very rare. The bears involved were a sow and her offspring, which Tyre said were three cubs less than a year old.

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The Bella Coola attack follows a pattern of grizzly encounters in the region only in the sense that the same community has faced two deadly or injurious incidents involving bears. The bears in the current case were captured and dispatched over the past week.

Why All Four Bears Were Put Down

All four bears were destroyed because bears involved in fatal attacks on people cannot be rehabilitated or relocated, Tyre explained. He said such behavior presents an extreme risk to the public.

Tyre added that bears of this kind are dispatched to protect the public and prevent similar attacks in the future. Officials at the B.C. Conservation Officer Service framed the decision as a public safety measure rather than a response to the animals alone.

Nuxalk Nation Urges Privacy as Community Recovers From Last Year's Attack

Samuel Schooner, elected Chief of the Nuxalk Nation, asked that the privacy of the family and the community be respected. He stressed that supports will be in place for as long as they are needed.

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Bella Coola, about 1,000 kilometres north of Vancouver, was also the site of a grizzly attack on a group of elementary school students and teachers last November. That attack left one adult and three children badly injured, and the animal responsible was never located.

Tyre said the four bears captured and dispatched over the past week were not involved in that earlier attack. Schooner said this attack has been deeply retriggering for community members who are still recovering from last year's incident. He said the community is rightfully still deeply affected and will be for generations.