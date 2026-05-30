Four dead, including two children, in central Alberta collision

A two-vehicle crash in Clearwater County, Alberta, killed two men and two young girls, with four others hospitalized. Investigation underway.

A devastating collision on a rural road in central Alberta on Friday afternoon claimed the lives of four people, including two young children, and sent four others to hospital, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The crash occurred on O'Chiese Road in Clearwater County, approximately 30 kilometers northwest of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. Emergency services responded to the scene shortly after the incident, with STARS air ambulance airlifting a woman in her 30s to an Edmonton hospital. The RCMP issued a news release confirming the details of the tragedy, which has left the small communities involved in mourning. The collision involved a minivan carrying three people and a sport utility vehicle with five passengers.

The minivan driver, a 74-year-old man from Rocky Mountain House, and his passenger, a 51-year-old man also from Rocky Mountain House, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV carried two young girls, aged five and six, from the O'Chiese First Nation, who also lost their lives. The remaining occupants of the SUV, including the driver and other passengers, sustained injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation, and police have not released further details about the circumstances leading up to the crash. This incident highlights the ongoing concerns about road safety in rural Alberta, where highways and secondary roads often see high speeds and limited lighting. The O'Chiese First Nation community has been deeply affected by the loss of the two young girls, with leaders expressing their grief and calling for support.

The Rocky Mountain House area, a region known for its forestry and tourism, has experienced several fatal accidents in recent years, prompting calls for improved road infrastructure and safety measures. As the investigation continues, families and friends of the victims are left to cope with the sudden and tragic loss, while the injured survivors face a long road to recovery.

The RCMP have urged anyone with information about the collision to come forward to assist in determining what led to this devastating event





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Alberta Fatal Collision O'chiese First Nation Road Safety STARS Air Ambulance

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