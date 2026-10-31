Four dead, two critically injured in single-vehicle Puslinch crash

Four people died and two others were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on Watson Road South in Puslinch early Saturday. Police closed the road for six to eight hours and asked residents for dash camera or surveillance footage.

Four people are dead and two others are in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Puslinch, a rural township just outside Guelph, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The crash happened on Watson Road South around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Six people were in the vehicle at the time, according to police. OPP said four of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The two survivors were taken to hospital with what police described as serious, life-threatening injuries.

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No Details Shared On Victim Conditions

No further details were shared about their condition. Police have not released the names or ages of those involved. Officers were called to the area of Watson Road South, north of Wellington Road 34, shortly after 1:30 a.m. The location is a rural area southwest of Guelph. OPP shared initial information in a post to social media platform X. Photos from the scene showed a damaged guard rail before a bend in the road.

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On the other side was a steep slope leading to a wooded area. A mangled vehicle was later seen being towed from the scene. Watson Road South was fully closed between Wellington Road 34 and Maltby Road, police said. Shortly before noon, OPP warned the road could remain closed for another six to eight hours.

A road closed sign stood at Watson Road South and Maltby Road. In a press release, police said an extensive on-scene investigation remains ongoing. Assistance is coming from the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team, Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists, Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit. Police said that because the investigation is in its early stages, details that can be shared at this time are limited.

Police Seek Dashcam Footage From Witnesses

OPP said a media conference would be held Sunday morning at their detachment in Rockwood. Police also said they would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash. Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to social media that anyone who lives on Watson Road South and may have dash camera footage or a video surveillance system that captured the incident should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Heavy machinery was seen at the scene as investigators continued their work. The crash remains under investigation by the Wellington County OPP. No further information about the victims or the cause of the crash has been released.