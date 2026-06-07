Four Days Left Until the World Cup: Transfer Market and Real Madrid Election

The World Cup is just four days away, and the transfer market is still active. Real Madrid is holding a presidential election, while Scaloni reassures fans about his star player's condition. The Portuguese midfielder is considering his future options.

There are only four days left until the start of the World Cup , the transfer market keeps moving, and today a president will be elected at Real Madrid .

Today is voting day to elect a president at Real Madrid. After a whirlwind campaign between Florentino Pérez and Enrique Riquelme, the members now have the final say. Scaloni sought to reassure everyone about the condition of his star and captain, stating that he is training partly with the group, so they are optimistic about what lies ahead. The Portuguese midfielder is still waiting to find a solution for his future.

He has many options and has not yet made any decision; he will go where he is wanted, and there are certainly several La Liga teams that want him. Castelló and Almería drew 1-1 in the first leg of the first promotion playoff semifinal to reach the top flight, and today it is UD Las Palmas and Málaga's turn to do the same. The petals are being plucked from this endless countdown until the World Cup begins.

Just four days remain, and everything will be focused on the biggest sporting event of the year, with all the national teams already putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the big occasion





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