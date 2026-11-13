Four Charged in Stolen Vehicle Trafficking Case Led by Cape Breton Police

Four people face 220 charges after a 16-month Cape Breton police probe into stolen vehicle trafficking, with more than $10 million in property seized.

The Cape Breton Regional Police have laid a total of 220 charges against four people following a 16-month investigation into the trafficking and resale of stolen motor vehicles across Canada. According to the police service, officers seized more than $10 million worth of property during the probe, including 150 vehicles in various stages of assembly or dismantling. The case involves suspects from Nova Scotia and Ontario, and the charges are allegations that have not been proven in court.

The investigation began when the Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia and ÉquitéAssociation asked Cape Breton police for help locating a stolen vehicle. That vehicle had been tracked to Florence, N.S., in July 2025, according to a police news release. Officers who responded to that lead found several additional stolen vehicles at the scene, which led to search warrants being executed in the Cape Breton community of Little Pond.

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How the Stolen Vehicle Trafficking Scheme Operated

Investigators determined that the Cape Breton Regional Police were dealing with a network that acquired stolen vehicles from Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Manitoba. Over several months, those vehicles were altered through the manipulation of Vehicle Identification Numbers so they could be resold. Other vehicles were taken apart so their parts could be sold online.

Searches targeted two residences in Little Pond, a decommissioned school, and the business properties known as Bill Young's Auto Salvage and Bill Young's Auto Body. Police say they found more stolen vehicles at those locations, along with illegal firearms, motor vehicle parts and commercial equipment. Officers also intercepted two trailer loads of uncrated snowmobiles that were bound for the United States.

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The searches led to an arrest at one of the locations. Police arrested Sandy Joseph Young, 47, who was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and firearms offences before being released on bail. Police describe the operation as one that combined vehicle theft, document tampering, illegal firearms possession and cross-border shipping.

Charges Filed Against Four Named Suspects

Police have laid charges against Sandy Joseph Young, Jesse Williams Young, Jason John McDonald and Melissa McDonald-Gray. Each of the four is alleged to have played a role in the activities described in the investigation, and each faces a different number of charges depending on the alleged conduct.

Sandy Joseph Young, 47, from Little Pond, faces 124 charges. These include participating in activities of a criminal organization, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and tampering with a vehicle identification number. He also faces charges for possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm and ammunition, careless storage of firearms and ammunition, and breaches of court-ordered conditions of release.

Jesse Williams Young, also from Little Pond, faces 88 charges. Those include participating in the activities of a criminal organization, possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime. Jason John McDonald, from Stouffville, Ont., faces five charges, including participating in activities of a criminal organization, laundering proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking. Melissa McDonald-Gray, also from Stouffville, Ont., faces three charges for participating in activities of a criminal organization and laundering proceeds of crime.

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Court Dates and Pending Arrest Warrants

Police are seeking arrest warrants for Melissa McDonald-Gray and Jason John McDonald, meaning those two people are not yet in custody according to the police statement. Authorities have not said when those warrants will be executed.

Sandy Joseph Young and Jesse Williams Young are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9. Their appearance will be the next formal step in the case, where the charges against them will be addressed before the court. For residents of Nova Scotia, the case highlights how stolen vehicles from several provinces can be resold, dismantled and shipped across borders, with consequences for vehicle owners and insurers affected by those thefts.