Four Canadian Passengers of Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak Arrive in Canada, Isolated in B.C.

Four Canadians who disembarked the cruise ship at the centre of a deadly hantavirus outbreak arrived in Canada on Sunday and will continue their quarantine in British Columbia. They are isolated because they have connections with the province and are expected to quarantine for just over two weeks under supervision. A PHAC officer ensured required public health measures were in place during their flight home.

VANCOUVER — Four Canadians who disembarked the cruise ship at the centre of a deadly hantavirus outbreak arrived in Canada on Sunday and will continue their quarantine.

The Canadians, who were set to arrive in British Columbia later Sunday after landing in Quebec, are to isolate in B.C. because they have connections with the province, said B.C's health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. This has undoubtedly been a stressful and difficult experience for the Canadians and everybody aboard the MV Hondius. They are undoubtably looking forward to being back home in Canada, where they can get the care and monitoring they need.

The Canadians were among 130 passengers on the MV Hondius who exited the vessel at a port in Tenerife, an island in Spain's Canary Islands early Sunday. They were assessed as asymptomatic before they took off in a plane chartered by the Public Health Agency of Canada and Global Affairs Canada, with support from the armed forces. A PHAC officer ensured public health measures, including masking and physical distancing, were being followed on the flight.

When they arrive in British Columbia, they will be taken to their lodgings. The passengers are expected to quarantine under supervision for just over two weeks. Henry reassured people there is no risk of hantavirus spread after their arrival. They won't be out in the community.

They won't be having contact with people. Our public health teams will be in contact with them every day, she said





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MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak Quarantine Isolated Britsh Columbia Bonnie Henry

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