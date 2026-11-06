Four Calgary friends split $90 million Lotto Max jackpot won in historic Oct 20 draw

Four friends from Calgary have each won approximately $22.5 million after matching all numbers in the largest Lotto Max jackpot in Canadian history.

Four Calgary friends, linked through a lottery group chat, are manifesting their dreams for real now that they have won $90 million in the largest Lotto Max jackpot the country has ever seen.

Calgary Friends Win Jackpot

Eidelson Elchico, Lovelyn Malvar, Hazeline Omg and Velna Ramirez are sharing in the money, which was won in the historic Oct. 20 draw. Each winner will take home approximately $22,500,000 after splitting the massive prize. The winners, all from Calgary, matched all the numbers for the jackpot in the draw. Officials say the players bought the ticket online, communicating through a group chat they titled Manifesting Millions.

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Elchico said he was checking his email when he found out about the win, then went into the group to alert his friends. He described the initial confusion among the group members. Our group chat is exploding and I thought what the heck, it is too early in the morning, Elchico recalled in a news release. They were like pick up, pick up, it is an emergency, Malvar said in the same release.

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The others found it hard to believe at first, but the realization soon sunk in for the group. They called my husband because he was about to go to work and my husband came and woke me up to tell me to join a group chat video because we won, Omg said. I could not believe we won on the first time, she added regarding the surprise victory.

Future Plans After Win

The group says they plan to handle some mortgages, contribute to some worthy causes and enjoy life some more. The Oct. 20 draw marked a significant milestone for Canadian lottery history with the unprecedented $90 million payout. News of the win has spread quickly through local channels and digital platforms. CTV News offers breaking news alerts for those who want to stay updated on similar events.

The information you need to know is sent directly to subscribers via the CTV News App. This historic win highlights the power of group play and digital communication in modern lottery gaming. The friends from Calgary have become overnight millionaires through a combination of luck and teamwork. Their story serves as an inspiration for other lottery players across the nation.

The specific details of their financial plans remain private for now. However, the group has expressed a desire to give back to their community through charitable contributions. The impact of this win on the local Calgary economy is expected to be significant. The friends are currently navigating the legal and financial steps required to claim their prize.

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Impact of Lottery Win

This event underscores the excitement and potential life-changing nature of lottery games.