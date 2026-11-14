Four Arrested in Maple Ridge First-Degree Murder Case

B.C. prosecutors have charged four individuals with murder and manslaughter following the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in Maple Ridge on May 30, 2024.

Four individuals face serious criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in Maple Ridge, British Columbia. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team ( IHIT) confirmed that arrests were made following a thorough investigation into the incident that occurred on May 30. The B.C. Prosecution Service approved the charges on Saturday, marking a significant legal milestone in the case.

Investigation Details and Arrest Timeline

Maple Ridge RCMP officers responded to a call at 22300 block of River Road at approximately 6:51 p.m. on May 30. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the 28-year-old victim who had sustained life-threatening injuries. Despite immediate and aggressive life-saving efforts by first responders, the man died at the scene.

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The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team led the subsequent inquiry, working to identify those responsible for the fatal attack. Investigators identified four suspects during their probe and proceeded to make arrests on Friday. The timing of these arrests allowed prosecutors to review the evidence and determine the appropriate charges the following day.

Specific Charges Approved by Prosecutors

The B.C. Prosecution Service reviewed the case materials and approved specific charges against each suspect on Saturday. Twenty-five-year-old Charles Thomas Shields was charged with one count of first-degree murder. This charge carries the most severe penalty among the four accused and reflects the alleged premeditated nature of the killing.

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The remaining three suspects face charges of manslaughter. Forty-three-year-old Meghan-Lynn Jean Nagle, 40-year-old Jason Matthew Bauer, and 47-year-old Samantha Jennifer Garnett each received one count of manslaughter. These charges suggest that while these individuals are alleged to be involved in the incident, they may not have possessed the specific intent required for a first-degree murder conviction.

Victim Profile and Incident Context

Sergeant Freda Fong of the IHIT addressed the community regarding the tragic loss of life, stating that thoughts remain with the victim's loved ones as they navigate this difficult time. The police emphasized that this was an isolated incident rather than a pattern of criminal activity affecting the broader Maple Ridge area.

Investigators noted that the victim and the four suspects knew each other prior to the altercation. This existing relationship between the parties involved is a common factor in homicide cases but does not diminish the severity of the alleged crimes. The close association may be relevant to the legal proceedings as courts examine the dynamics of the interaction.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

The matter is now fully within the jurisdiction of the courts, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has stated they will release no further information. This standard protocol ensures that the integrity of the legal process is maintained and that all four accused receive fair trials. The suspects will appear in court as scheduled to answer to the charges laid against them.

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Police are advising the public that the investigation phase is effectively complete for the purposes of releasing information. Any further updates regarding the legal status of Charles Thomas Shields, Meghan-Lynn Jean Nagle, Jason Matthew Bauer, or Samantha Jennifer Garnett will come through official court channels rather than police releases.