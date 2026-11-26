Foundry Westside and CMHA Kelowna unveil renderings for a new youth mental health facility in Westbank, targeting a 2028 opening to serve local communities.

Foundry Westside and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna presented detailed architectural renderings for a new youth support facility in Westbank on November 26, 2026. The organizations hosted an open house to showcase the design of the upcoming space, which aims to provide dedicated mental health resources for young people in the region.

Open House Showcases Construction Progress

The event offered a transparent look at the project status to the public, with Communications Lead Felix Ugboja explaining that the demolition phase is now complete. He noted that the open house was intended to demonstrate active progress and prevent the perception that the project had stalled.

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Attendees were shown visual representations of a two-story building that will feature a modern front entry, multiple meeting rooms, a dedicated youth lounge, and updated washroom facilities. These renderings provide a clear vision of how the space will function once construction is finalized.

Campaign Goals and Funding Structure

Director of Innovation, Strategy and Partnerships Jamie Lloyd-Smith highlighted that the Not Alone: Bridging the Gap campaign initiated efforts approximately ten years ago to serve West Kelowna and Westbank. The initiative specifically targets the need for accessible youth mental health services in these communities.

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While the provincial government has contributed $500,000 to the project, a significant fundraising goal remains for the organization. Lloyd-Smith stated that the team must raise an additional $1.8 million to cover the remaining costs required to bring the facility to completion.

Timeline for Construction and Community Impact

Construction is scheduled to begin around February 2027, with the organization aiming to open its doors and serve youth by the following summer. This timeline reflects a strategic approach to ensuring the facility is fully operational and ready to support the community within a reasonable window.

The design process is currently being guided by a youth advisory council to ensure the space meets the actual needs of its end users. Lloyd-Smith emphasized the importance of creating a safe environment where young people can feel a sense of belonging and comfort while discussing mental health challenges.

Mental health difficulties can affect individuals from all backgrounds, making early access to support resources critical. By establishing this dedicated space, Foundry Westside and CMHA Kelowna hope to normalize conversations around mental well-being and provide a welcoming hub for connection and care.