Two studies published in Nature report nine fossilised hominin teeth from caves in southern China dating back 324,000 to 184,000 years, showing Homo erectus adapted to dense rainforest rather than being stopped by it. The findings challenge the prevailing theory about why the species disappeared in Asia.

Two studies published on Wednesday in the journal Nature report that Homo erectus, our distant relative, adapted to an environment of dense forests in southern China, challenging the prevailing theory about how the species went extinct.

The research centres on nine fossilised hominin teeth found in two neighbouring caves in southern China. Analysis of proteins in the teeth allowed scientists to unambiguously attribute eight of them to Homo erectus, while the ninth remains unidentified for the time being. Our ancestors survived for nearly two million years, far longer than Homo sapiens, the only human species in existence today, which has only been around for some 300,000 years.

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The ancient humans migrated from the grassy savannas of Africa, across Asia, to the open environments and light forests of Java, where the most recent fossils dating back 108,000 years have been found. Until now, scientists thought that their disappearance in Asia was due to their inability to adapt when their environment began to transform into a tropical rainforest.

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The prevailing view about Pleistocene hominins in East and Southeast Asia was that, other than Homo sapiens, they could not exploit forest environments, said palaeontologist Yingqi Zhang from the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He said they could not survive in the subtropical forest environments in southern China, so the forests formed a barrier for them to migrate. That was the former view, he told reporters, but our findings turn that around completely.

New Dating Shows Later Survival

Using several dating techniques, the scientists were able to show that the fossils date back to between 324,000 and 184,000 years ago. Until now, the most recent fossils attributed to Homo erectus in China dated back to about 400,000 years ago. The researchers said our research fills that gap, and in the second study they were able to reconstruct the environment in which the hominins lived.

In total, nearly 20,000 animal teeth were found in the two caves and were likely accumulated at the time by porcupines that collected bones to eat and sharpen their teeth. Basically, these teeth we found in the caves are the things they left behind, Zhang said. The collection of animal remains included fossils of orangutans, elephants and rhinoceroses. They also found fossils of the elephant-like Stegodon and Megalovis, which resembled a large goat, both of which are now extinct.

The researchers analyzed the carbon isotopes present in the animals' tooth enamel to uncover clues about their diets. Renaud Joannes-Boyau, a geoarchaeologist at Southern Cross University in Australia, said food, drink and other elements in the environment are absorbed by various parts of the body. If it is in your teeth, it stays forever, he added.

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Carbon Isotopes Reveal Rainforest

That carbon tells us what kind of plants in the environment are there and what kind of ecosystem, he said, and then what we see is a very, very dense rainforest. Because teeth grow in a manner similar to tree rings, scientists were also able to reconstruct the early years of these individuals, with even more surprising results.

Analysis of specific isotopes, which can be used to identify the environment, revealed that Homo erectus migrated long distances during childhood, from present-day Vietnam, some 250 kilometres (155 miles) away from the caves. Homo erectus was a survivor, a champion of resilience and adaptation to a lot of different climates, said Joannes-Boyau. He was probably very resourceful, he added.

Kira Westaway, a researcher from Macquarie University in Australia, said the prevailing view of Homo sapiens was of adaptability and flexibility as well as skilfulness. Now as we start to do this kind of study in this kind of depth, we start to see other ancient humans having similar skill sets, she added.

Questions on Human Extinction

It really just throws up that question: if we are not as unique as we have always thought ourselves, what was the actual cause of it, why we survived and the others did not. This really throws up a lot more questions than it answers, she said.