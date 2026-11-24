Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan has asked a federal court to delay his Dec. 3 execution by firing squad so he can challenge his death sentence. Three survivors were also denied permission to witness the execution.

Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people in a 2009 attack at the Texas military base, asked a U.S. federal court on Tuesday to delay his execution by firing squad so he can prepare a petition contesting his sentence.

In the filing, which Hasan signed, he says he intends to demonstrate that the military court judgment and his resulting sentence of death were obtained and are maintained in violation of his federal constitutional and statutory rights. Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was found guilty of multiple counts of murder as well as attempted murder for the more than 30 people wounded by gunfire in the attack.

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Trump Admin Execution Plans Delayed By Hasan Filing

The court filing could add major delays to the Trump administration plans for the execution, which had been scheduled for next week, while the legal battle plays out. A hearing has been set for Wednesday morning. Following an order from U.S. President Donald Trump, Army and Pentagon officials in October announced the military execution, the first since 1961 and the first by firing squad since the Second World War.

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U.S. defence Secretary Pete Hegseth then declared that the execution would be livestreamed, sparking outcry before Trump later pulled the plug on that plan. One of Hasan main arguments would be that he was denied the ability to present the argument that his actions were legally justifiable, because he was defending the Afghan Taliban from an unlawful attack by the United States Army, in short, defence of others, according to court documents.

After the judge in his 2013 trial forbid Hasan, who relieved his lawyers and presented his own defence, from making that argument to the jury, Hasan largely sat silent throughout the three-week trial. As a result, while the military called nearly 90 witnesses, Hasan rested his case without calling a single person to testify in his defence and made no closing argument. The move convinced his court-appointed standby lawyers that Hasan only goal was to get a death sentence.

Hasan To Represent Himself In Federal Court Battle

Tuesday filing says Hasan intends to keep representing himself as he fights the execution, though he is being assisted by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union Capital Punishment Project. The ACLU lawyer listed for Hasan in court records and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Hasan case has been assigned to Judge Tony Mattivi in U.S. District Court in Kansas, court records show.

It was filed there because Hasan is being held at the military prison at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas. Mattivi was nominated by Trump to serve as a U.S. federal judge and was just confirmed by the Senate on June 9. From 2009 to 2013, Mattivi was the lead prosecutor in the capital military commission at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, against the al-Qaida operative who masterminded the bombing of the USS Cole.

Survivors Denied Permission To Witness Fort Hood Execution

The court action came during uncertainty over some logistics of the execution that had been scheduled for Dec. 3. Military officials said Tuesday that three survivors of the shooting at Fort Hood would not be allowed to witness it. On Nov. 10, the Army said that three survivors could not attend because none of them was the direct victim of those charges, citing regulations governing military executions.

An email sent Tuesday and shared with The Associated Press by recipients said military officials rejected their request for reconsideration, citing security and space issues. The three argued that the Army should apply a broader definition of victim from the Uniform Code of Military Justice that says a victim can be someone who suffered direct physical, emotional or pecuniary harm.

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They argued that the military refusal to allow them to attend was saying they had not been victims because they were not struck by bullets. The letter signed by the commandant of Fort Leavenworth said the three cannot appeal again. Please understand that this is not meant as a judgment on any emotional injury you or others suffered as a result of CP Hasan crimes, it said. Retired Col.

Kathy Platoni, who would have been Hasan supervisor during a planned deployment to Afghanistan, said the denial felt like a betrayal. I would desperately like to attend, Platoni said from her home in Ohio. To look Hasan in the eye and say, You did not get me. The Army said in a statement that regulations specify who can witness a military execution and reiterated the size and space restrictions.

Platoni said the survivors from her unit deployed to Afghanistan 29 days after the attack, because, we still served our country, and if we did not, Hasan would have won. She said the building where Hasan initially opened fire had been crowded with returning soldiers and those preparing to deploy. She had been moved to another building when the attack began.

The looks on the faces of my friends and colleagues as they carried in the dying and wounded that day, it will haunt me for the rest of my life, she said. She said they carried in the badly wounded captain who had rushed Hasan with a chair to try to stop the shooting. I was throwing computers to the ground trying to get the tablecloths because we needed blankets.

We did not have medical supplies or even water, she said. I still have that blood-stained uniform, from kneeling down next to that young man, trying to get him to stay with us. That will be with me forever, she said. Julia Wilson, who was nine months pregnant when Hasan opened fire, said her witness request was also denied and that the way the military has handled the case caused her anguish. We have faced institutional betrayal after institutional betrayal, she said.