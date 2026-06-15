Fort Frances Celebrates Return of Commercial Air Service with North Star Air Partnership

Fort Frances, Ontario, is set to welcome scheduled passenger flights to Thunder Bay starting July 6, 2024, operated by North Star Air. Mayor Andrew Hallikas called the service a long-awaited solution for the isolated community, which has lacked reliable air transport since Bearskin Airlines withdrew in May. The partnership includes community financial guarantees and aims to connect locals with major air hubs via Thunder Bay, though sustainability relies on strong local ridership.

Fort Frances Mayor Andrew Hallikas expressed immense joy over the reintroduction of scheduled passenger air service connecting his community with Thunder Bay , Ontario. This development follows the May 2024 cessation of operations by Bearskin Airlines , which had previously served Fort Frances along with Kenora and Dryden.

Hallikas, a long-time advocate for restoring commercial flights, emphasized the critical need for reliable transportation in Northwestern Ontario. The community's geographic isolation, being situated near the Minnesota border and absent from the Trans-Canada Highway, combined with infrequent bus service, leaves residents heavily dependent on private vehicles. An aging demographic also faces challenges with winter driving, making air travel a vital option for seniors seeking medical appointments or family visits.

The new service, operated by North Star Air, will launch on July 6 with flights scheduled three days a week-Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The 50-minute journey between Fort Frances and Thunder Bay is poised to expand if demand warrants, but its long-term viability hinges on consistent local patronage from the town's population of about 7,500. Tom Meilleur, vice president of North Star Air, described the initiative as a community partnership rather than a pure commercial venture.

The agreement includes financial guarantees from the municipality and a risk-reward sharing arrangement where community benefits rise with ridership. Acknowledging the historical difficulty of sustaining air service in low-density markets, Meilleur referenced the company's experience in Kenora, where a similar route required months to gain traction.

To build confidence, North Star Air is collaborating with local organizers for a public open house on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the airport, offering tours of a PC-12 aircraft and a chance to win free flights. The carrier also designs flight schedules to synchronize with onward connections in Thunder Bay to major hubs like Toronto and Ottawa, enhancing regional mobility.

Beyond the immediate service, Meilleur advocated for a policy framework akin to Quebec's subsidy model for remote routes, arguing that such support is essential for northern Ontario, where travel is often needed for work and healthcare. While Hallikas remains optimistic about the new partnership, the project ultimately depends on sustained community engagement and usage to prove its economic model





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Fort Frances North Star Air Thunder Bay Commercial Flights Rural Air Service Ontario Transportation Bearskin Airlines Community Partnership Subsidies Regional Connectivity

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