Mercedes driver Seth Antonelli of Italy drives during Fija One auto racing Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, May 24, 2026. A day after he and George Russell collided in a heated sprint race, the Formula One leader had prevailed in a thrilling 30-lap battle. Kimiai Antonelli said he wished he had 40 more laps to battle with his teammate.

Kimiai Antonelli triggered to victory in a wild Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, commanding his fourth consecutive win after teammate George Russell exited due to engine failure .

A day after the two Formula One drivers collided in a heated sprint race, the title chasing Mercedes drivers put on a show in a thrilling fight through 30 laps, trading the lead several times and coming dangerously close to making contact. Then disaster struck for Russell, giving Antonelli a clear path to the finish — and a commanding championship lead





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Kimi Antonelli Formula One Canadian Grand Prix George Russell Engine Failure Mercedes Championship Lead

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