Formula 1 announced a 35% reduction in its carbon footprint since 2018, with an 80,000-tonne decrease in CO2 equivalent emissions. The sport achieved these gains through sustainable aviation fuel, renewable energy, and logistics optimizations, while expanding its race calendar. CEO Stefano Domenicali emphasized growth alongside sustainability progress.

Hauraney: Hamilton smells blood in the water and I don't see why he can't win another title Formula 1 has said it remains on track to achieve its target of becoming net zero by 2030 after reporting a 35% reduction in its carbon footprint compared to 2018.

The sport announced on Wednesday that its total emissions had fallen by 12% compared to 2024, with almost 80,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent removed from its operations since the sustainability programme began. The reduction is equivalent to one person flying over 500 million kilometres -- approximately 12,500 journeys around the earth -- or 100,000 one-way passenger flights between London and New York.

Formula 1's carbon footprint extends far beyond the 11 teams on the grid, encompassing the sport's global logistics network, travelling broadcast operation, race-event infrastructure and the movement of thousands of tonnes of equipment around the world. The biggest gains have come through changes to freight and logistics, investment in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable energy projects and efforts by teams to reduce emissions at their factories and facilities.

According to figures released by the championship, emissions from factories and facilities have fallen by 64% compared to 2018, while travel emissions are down 27% and logistics emissions have been reduced by 29%. - McLaren appeal Pierre Gasly's reinstated podiumEvent operations emissions have fallen by 6%, despite the championship expanding from 21 races in 2018 to a record 24-race calendar across 19 different countries in 2025.

F1 said that, for the first time, lower-carbon solutions are now being used across all three major freight methods -- land, air and sea transport. The sport also doubled its investment in sustainable aviation fuel compared to 2024, which it says cut related air charter emissions by around 40%, while it also made its first investment in sustainable maritime fuel during the 2025 season.

Looking ahead, Formula 1 plans to further reduce its reliance on air freight by expanding the use of sea freight and regional logistics hubs. It says more than half of its broadcast and related freight currently transported by air will be removed from air transport completely by 2030. Formula 1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said:"We have reduced our footprint while the sport continues to grow and reach new audiences around the world.





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Formula 1 Net Zero Carbon Footprint Sustainability Stefano Domenicali

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