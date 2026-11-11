Formula 1 Keeps Qatar and Abu Dhabi Races on Season-Ending Calendar

Formula 1 has dropped Imola as a backup venue and is preparing to race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to close the season despite Middle East tensions.

Formula 1 plans to go ahead with its season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi despite tensions in the Middle East. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the series has dropped plans to use the Imola circuit in Italy as a backup option for the finale.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because neither Formula 1 nor the Imola circuit had announced the details publicly. The status of the two Middle East races had been in question since the Iran war forced the Bahrain Grand Prix to move to Malaysia and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to be cancelled.

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Imola Backup Plan Dropped for Formula 1 Finale

Formula 1 has told the Imola circuit and the teams that there will be no race there. The series had already started making preparations with local authorities at Imola before reversing course.

The decision leaves Qatar and Abu Dhabi as the remaining options for the season finale. Imola had been considered only as a fallback, so its removal signals that Formula 1 is committed to its existing Middle East venues.

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FIA Says the Countdown Is On for Qatar and Abu Dhabi

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Instagram that the governing body is ready for the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekends. He wrote that the FIA is fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding race weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the season.

Ben Sulayem, who is from the United Arab Emirates, which includes Abu Dhabi, did not give any details of the preparations or security arrangements. He said the FIA is working closely with its partners to ensure everything is in place for drivers, teams and fans.

The FIA approves the Formula 1 calendar as the series' governing body. Contracts and hosting agreements, however, are a matter for Formula 1 itself to agree on.

Long Wait and Driver Doubts Over Middle East Races

Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali had earlier predicted a mid-September decision on whether to return to the Middle East. The decision was instead dragged out for months, allowing the series to watch how other events performed in the region.

MotoGP, which is also owned by Liberty Media, raced in Qatar last week and went ahead as scheduled despite criticism from riders and the withdrawal of the Yamaha team. Formula 1 also monitored whether the U.S. midterm elections would be followed by more intense military action between the U.S. and Iran, which has not happened.

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Williams driver Carlos Sainz Jr., who serves as director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, voiced doubt about Formula 1's plans ahead of the United States Grand Prix. He said that they seem very convinced the races will go ahead, while he personally is not, and that drivers need to stay diligent and reactive to whatever happens.

Hours later, Williams issued a statement quoting Sainz as saying he trusts the FIA and Formula 1 to put safety first and to make the right decision. He added that he looks forward to racing in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Qatar and Abu Dhabi Race Dates and Imola Impact

Three races remain on the calendar: Las Vegas on Nov. 21, Qatar on Nov. 29 and Abu Dhabi on Dec. 6. Middle East races are among the most lucrative events for Formula 1 and are valuable markets for teams and their sponsors.

Kimi Antonelli has already won the championship, and Imola would have offered a homecoming party for the first Italian champion in 73 years. His hometown of Bologna sits just down the road from the circuit, which hosted the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix until last year and dropped off the 2026 schedule.

Racing at Imola at the end of the season would have meant unusually cold weather for a Grand Prix, potentially with rain or snow. That scenario is now off the table, and the celebration will have to take place elsewhere.