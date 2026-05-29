Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix Sees Record 360,000 Fans, Prices Rise

The 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix saw a record 360,000 fans attend the event, with many fans expressing concerns over the rising prices of tickets and merchandise. Despite the significant increases, Canada remains one of the more affordable options for F1 fans, with the event still ranking as the 12th cheapest out of 24.

An army of 360,000 fans marched onto Montreal's Île Notre-Dame last weekend to witness the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix . Fans wore hats signed by their favourite drivers, hats topped by a miniature F1 car and team jackets that look just like the ones drivers wear.

And all this merchandise doesn't come cheap. Official fan gear is expensive, with a team jacket sometimes $500 or more, jerseys more than $300 and ball caps ranging from $70 to $135. They also carried enough gear for a camping trip: folding chairs, coolers, flags, backpacks, cameras, water bottles, rain ponchos, portable radios, seat cushions and snacks to sustain them through the long days. Some had their faces painted.

And at least one fan arrived in full Lance Stroll cosplay, racing suit and all, a spitting image of Canada's only current F1 driver. Those 360,000 racegoers in Montreal are all part of F1's rapidly growing fanbase. Spurred on by the popularity of Netflix's Drive to Survive show and last summer's Brad Pitt blockbuster, F1's popularity grows, so does the value of seeing and being seen at a Grand Prix.

It's more lucrative for F1 teams and major sponsors, but it's also more expensive for fans. Jonah Presser, the fan who was Lance Stroll's doppelganger, lives in Montreal and has been watching F1 since he was six years old. Every year he always sees this group of people around him, and they always find a way to hang out every year. It's so nice to be able to make friends every time he gets to the circuit, he said.

Five years ago, his ticket cost $495. This year, for the same seat in the grandstand at the circuit's action-packed hairpin turn, he paid $840. It's a discussion that we have every year. It's starting to get out of hand.

I just hope that, in the future, fans who want to be able to attend don't feel priced out, Presser said. Despite significant increases over the last several years, Canada is still the 12th cheapest race out of 24, according to an F1 travel site. (Miami and Las Vegas top GPDestinations' rankings.

) Jeff Lambert, director of brand and communications for the race organizers, wrote in an email that in an environment where the costs associated with delivering a world-class event continue to rise year over year, pricing adjustments are sometimes necessary to maintain the high standards of quality, safety and innovation that fans expect. He also noted that the sport is booming, as evidenced by the record-setting 360,000 spectators. Emma Lustigman travelled from New York for the Montreal Grand Prix.

She's seen F1 races in Austin, Tex. , and Las Vegas, but thinks the Montreal fanbase is far superior.

However, during this, her third visit to the Canadian race, she noted that prices have increased significantly. She paid $1,300 for a grandstand ticket, compared to $350 (resale) two years ago. But, she added, this race is still much cheaper than the US$1,600 she spent on the Las Vegas event. Kim Luong, who has been following F1 since 2020, came from Toronto to see her first Grand Prix.

I know F1's big but I didn't expect it to be this massive, Luong said. I felt like it was a little niche. Before, it was like, Oh you follow F1? What's that?

But now everyone knows what it is. She and her boyfriend bought general admission tickets - F1's most budget-friendly entry option - each paying around $300. All told, the pair spent between $2,000 and $3,000 on the Grand Prix, including the costs to drive from Toronto and to stay at an Airbnb.

General admission tickets lack assigned seating, requiring fans to arrive early and rush inside as soon as the venue opens to stake out prime viewing spots by the fence. You're just watching all the people from District 12 run, she added. She understands why the sport is so expensive, especially considering all the science, technology and travel involved.

An analogy would be the Paddock Club, which represents The Capitol - home to the wealthiest and most privileged - where tickets can cost more than $10,000 for the weekend. They're the best seats in the house, right above the pit lane, and offer all-day gourmet catering and open bars with free-flowing champagne. In one area of the Club, at an array of trackside screens, experts provide live interactive commentary and insight into the race for guests through headsets.

Think: all-inclusive luxury resort, except it overlooks a racetrack instead of a beach. Nicholas Curtis, a parts manager at a Kia dealership in Albany, N.Y. , earned his free trip to Montreal and ticket to the Paddock Club by being the No. 1 Pirelli salesperson in the region





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix Record Attendance Rising Prices Fanbase Growth F1 Travel Paddock Club

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian cities lead export diversification away from U.S. in 2025: reportA Canadian Chamber of Commerce report finds Calgary, Ottawa-Gatineau, Toronto, Saskatoon and Kelowna made the strongest gains in diversifying exports beyond the U.S. market in 2025, while other regions like Ontario manufacturing hubs face trade stress.

Read more »

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know todayA look at Wednesday morning’s market action

Read more »

WW I Canadian soldier with ties to Cape Breton identifiedA previously unidentified grave in Northern France has been identified as Sergeant Norman Harold McLennan.

Read more »

UFC Hall of Famer training to skydive into White HouseDonald Cerrone is planning a grand entry for the UFC White House event.

Read more »