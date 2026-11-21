The State Bar of California will further investigate a complaint that former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia falsely claimed to be a lawyer. Zacharia, who said she passed the bar in China, left her post two days after the complaint was filed.

The State Bar of California has confirmed it will conduct a further investigation into allegations that former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia lied about being a lawyer.

Campaign Files Complaint Against Zacharia

The bar responded on Nov. 6 to a complaint filed on Oct. 14 by the non-profit watchdog group Campaign for Accountability. The complaint accuses Zacharia of identifying herself as a lawyer 18 times on Fox News in March 2025. Those statements included phrases such as as a lawyer and I am a lawyer. The group said she used those claims to build credibility as a television legal commentator and later as White House spokesperson.

Also read State Bar Investigates Katie Zacharia for Lawyer Misrepresentation

Campaign for Accountability executive director Michelle Kuppersmith said in a press release that Zacharia repeatedly represented herself as a lawyer to buttress her reputation and credibility. She added that in California, calling yourself a lawyer without a license is not puffery but a crime. In California, it is a misdemeanour for someone who is not actively licensed with the State Bar to claim to be practicing law.

The complaint argued that Zacharia, who received a law degree in 2011, was not licensed in the state. The independent accountability journalism newsletter Popular Information also looked into Zacharia's legal background. It could not find evidence that she had been admitted to practice law after reviewing attorney licensing records for D.C. and all 50 U.S. states. Zacharia left her position as White House press secretary on Oct. 16, two days after the watchdog filed the complaint.

Despite her departure, the Campaign for Accountability said it would continue to urge the California State Bar to investigate. Zacharia was appointed as press secretary for the Trump administration on Oct. 9. She had a quick turnaround in the role that drew headlines in October. On Oct. 13, during an appearance with U.S. President Donald Trump, reporters asked her where she had passed the bar.

Advertisement

Zacharia replied that she passed the bar when she moved to China. The complaint noted that while Zacharia had worked for a Beijing law firm as an associate, China does not allow foreign nationals to sit for the national bar examination or practice Chinese law. The complaint submission said that admission in a foreign jurisdiction would not authorize Zacharia to practice law in California or to hold herself out as entitled to do so there.

The filing added that the claim raised serious concerns about her credentials. In an Oct. 15 interview about her legal background, Zacharia said she had prepared to take the bar exam in California around the time she got married. She was also getting ready to move to Beijing to join her new husband, who worked in private equity.

Zacharia said she was obviously incredibly distracted and overwhelmed and excited for finally being married to someone she had been long distance from for at least a year. She described the failed results of the bar exam as somewhat inconsequential since she would not be a barred attorney while living in China. Political analyst Jeffrey Bloodworth said Zacharia calling herself a lawyer without passing the bar may have showed real political weakness for Trump's team.

Political Analyst Comments on Credentials

The State Bar of California has not announced a timeline for its further investigation. The complaint from Campaign for Accountability was filed on Oct. 14, and the State Bar of California responded on Nov. 6. The group has continued to press for a full review of the claims. Zacharia has not publicly responded to the State Bar's decision to investigate further.

The case has drawn attention because Zacharia held one of the most visible communications roles in the U.S. government. Her short tenure as White House press secretary ended just two days after the complaint was submitted. The State Bar investigation will examine whether her statements about being a lawyer violated California law. A misdemeanour charge in California can carry penalties including fines and possible jail time, though no charges have been filed.

The State Bar's inquiry is a regulatory review, not a criminal prosecution. The complaint asks the bar to determine whether Zacharia unlawfully held herself out as a licensed attorney. Campaign for Accountability said it filed the complaint after reviewing Zacharia's media appearances and public statements. The group argued that her repeated claims of being a lawyer were not isolated slips but a pattern.

Kuppersmith said the false claims undermined public trust in legal commentary and government communications. Popular Information's review of licensing records covered D.C. and all 50 states. The newsletter reported that it found no evidence Zacharia had ever been admitted to practice law in any U.S. jurisdiction. China's bar rules also prevent foreign nationals from practicing Chinese law, according to the complaint.

Zacharia's interview on Oct. 15 was her most detailed public explanation of her legal background. She said she was distracted and overwhelmed at the time she took the California bar exam. She said the failed result did not matter because she would be in China and not practicing as a barred attorney. The State Bar of California has not said how long its further investigation will take.

State Bar Investigation Underway

The bar's response to the complaint confirmed only that the matter would receive additional review. No public disciplinary action has been announced against Zacharia. Zacharia's departure from the White House came two days after the complaint was filed. She had been in the role for less than two weeks.

Advertisement

Her appointment on Oct. 9 made her the top spokesperson for the Trump administration before she stepped down on Oct. 16. The complaint and the State Bar's response have renewed questions about how public figures describe their professional credentials. Campaign for Accountability said it will keep pressing the bar to act. The group said the issue is not about politics but about whether someone falsely claimed to be a licensed lawyer.

Bloodworth said the controversy may signal political weakness for Trump's team. He said the claims about being a lawyer without passing the bar could damage credibility. The White House has not commented on the State Bar's decision to investigate further. The State Bar of California is the agency that licenses and regulates attorneys in the state.

Its decision to investigate further means the complaint has cleared an initial review. The bar can dismiss complaints, issue warnings or pursue formal disciplinary charges. No formal charges have been filed in this case. The complaint relies in part on Zacharia's Fox News appearances in March 2025.

During those appearances, she repeatedly referred to herself as a lawyer. Those statements were made months before she joined the White House as press secretary. Zacharia received a law degree in 2011. The complaint does not dispute that she earned the degree.

It disputes whether she was ever licensed to practice law. The State Bar's investigation will focus on that distinction. Campaign for Accountability filed its complaint on Oct. 14, just five days after Zacharia was appointed. The group acted quickly after reviewing her public statements.

The State Bar responded less than a month later, on Nov. 6, saying it would look further into the allegations. The case has been covered by multiple outlets, including Popular Information and The Associated Press. The AP contributed to earlier reporting on Zacharia's background and her departure from the White House. The State Bar has not released additional details about its review.

Legal and Political Fallout Continues

Zacharia has not been charged with any crime. The investigation is ongoing. The State Bar could take months to complete its review. Campaign for Accountability said it will continue to urge the bar to investigate fully.

The central question is whether Zacharia violated California law by calling herself a lawyer while not actively licensed in the state. The complaint argues that her statements were not harmless exaggeration but a crime. The State Bar will now decide whether to pursue discipline or close the matter. Zacharia's brief tenure as White House press secretary ended on Oct. 16.

She had drawn headlines for her quick turnaround in the role. Her departure came two days after the watchdog filed its complaint. The State Bar's further investigation will continue even though she no longer holds the White House post.