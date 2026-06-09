Former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel Embarks on Presidential Campaign Tour in New Hampshire

Rahm Emanuel, the former White House chief of staff, Chicago mayor, and U.S. ambassador to Japan, is making a subtle yet significant move towards a presidential campaign. His recent trip to New Hampshire, a state known for its early primary elections, has sparked speculation about his potential candidacy. Emanuel's 'Spin-Free Tour' aimed to demonstrate his physical fitness and introduce himself to the state's voters before the rest of the field enters the fray. Despite his lack of a natural platform and being relatively unknown outside of political circles, Emanuel is tapping into his hard-wired tenacity to overcome these challenges. His message of centrism and willingness to challenge his own party on cultural debates may resonate with voters seeking a more moderate approach. However, Emanuel's chances of securing the Democratic nomination remain uncertain, and his campaign will face stiff competition from younger and more established candidates. Nevertheless, his efforts to connect with voters and demonstrate his leadership qualities will be closely watched as the 2024 presidential election season unfolds.

The onetime Democratic congressman, White House chief of staff, Chicago mayor and U.S. ambassador to Japan hasn't formally announced his ambition to return to power in Washington.

But his weekend trip through the state that typically holds the first presidential primary was hardly subtle. There were the union hall visits and intimate house parties, staples of New Hampshire political rituals. At one event in the backyard of a handsome home in Concord, Emanuel greeted voters and practiced a stump speech that highlighted strains on the middle class and the excesses of the tax system.

Over the course of three days, Emanuel pedaled 117 miles across New Hampshire from Portsmouth on the coast to Hanover on the Vermont border in what he dubbed the Spin-Free Tour, a nod to his blunt demeanor that he sees as an asset for a Democratic Party trying to move beyond its devastating losses in 2024. Tough times require a tough leader, Emanuel told The Associated Press during a break at a coffee shop in Warner.

I don't think this is just about learning the words to Kumbaya, Emanuel said. For someone who has spent the better part of three decades in the highest orbits of political power, the 66-year-old Emanuel is in the unusual position of lacking a natural platform. His likely rivals in a Democratic presidential contest are mostly younger and, as governors, senators or a recently departed vice president, can more easily attract attention.

And despite his thick resume, Emanuel isn't especially well known outside political circles, as demonstrated by a woman who asked who he was after he left the coffee shop. When informed that it was Emanuel and that he was considering a campaign, she responded, A campaign for what,Emanuel is tapping into his hard-wired tenacity in hopes of overcoming such challenges.

A mandatory retirement age of 75 for those in public office would prevent him from seeking a second term if he were elected. Emanuel is often on the road, talking education in Mississippi and Michigan. He'll travel to Israel next month to address the U.S.-Israeli relationship as the war in Gaza has spurred new divisions in both political parties, especially among younger voters.

He is a regular guest on podcasts ranging from those hosted by Katie Couric and Kara Swisher to shows focused on fly fishing. He often uses the appearances to knock his own party for overreaching in cultural debates, particularly those involving the rights of transgender people.

It's a message of centrism that has echoes of that of the first president he served, We did things that were really ridiculous, he said of Democrats on an episode of Couric's podcast that posted last week. Rather than worry about classroom excellence, we were worried about bathroom and locker room access.

The tour gives him a chance to both demonstrate his physical fitness at a time of heightened awareness of the nation's aging political leaders and to introduce himself to the state's notoriously picky voters before the rest of the field swoops in after the November midterms. It is early, said Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H. , who appeared alongside Emanuel at the Concord house party.

But what I'd say is the people in New Hampshire know how to vet candidates and they're the most engaged electorate in the country. Martha Kruse, a 76-year-old retired special education teacher from Laconia, New Hampshire, is just that type of voter. Active in her local Democratic Party, she traveled to the Concord event to see Emanuel after hearing him in interviews.

I'm going away really enthused about him, she said, adding that he was right on to prepare a campaign so early. The future of the presidency seemed a world away during a hilly 20-mile stretch of the ride on Saturday, which included an elevation gain of more than 1,300 feet. Along with a cadre of friends and aides, Emanuel cycled past homes where residents were tending to their yards or celebrating a recent graduation on their front patio.

He was chatty at times as he rode with the pack and cycled alone at other points, showing little strain in navigating the steep hills. With summer finally creeping into New England, the humidity was high and the rain was occasionally intense. The group stopped for water and snacks every 10 to 15 miles, huddling under a barn during one rainy stretch.

A small group of local activists met up with Emanuel at the coffee shop in Warner, where he held court from a rocking chair. But the realities of modern politics occasionally asserted themselves. The group at one point cycled past signs praising Trump and denigrating his predecessor.

As the miles dragged on, a chase vehicle crept by periodically with cameras poking out the window to capture scenes that could later be shared on social media, where Emanuel now has an almost daily presence. Emanuel is tapping into his hard-wired tenacity in hopes of overcoming such challenges and a mandatory retirement age of 75 for those in public office would prevent him from seeking a second term if he were elected.

Emanuel is often on the road, talking education in Mississippi and Michigan. He'll travel to Israel next month to address the U.S.-Israeli relationship as the war in Gaza has spurred new divisions in both political parties, especially among younger voters. He is a regular guest on podcasts ranging from those hosted by Katie Couric and Kara Swisher to shows focused on fly fishing.

He often uses the appearances to knock his own party for overreaching in cultural debates, particularly those involving the rights of transgender people. It's a message of centrism that has echoes of that of the first president he served, We did things that were really ridiculous, he said of Democrats on an episode of Couric's podcast that posted last week. Rather than worry about classroom excellence, we were worried about bathroom and locker room access. It is early, said Rep.

Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H. , who appeared alongside Emanuel at the Concord house party. But what I'd say is the people in New Hampshire know how to vet candidates and they're the most engaged electorate in the country. Martha Kruse, a 76-year-old retired special education teacher from Laconia, New Hampshire, is just that type of voter.

Active in her local Democratic Party, she traveled to the Concord event to see Emanuel after hearing him in interviews. I'm going away really enthused about him, she said, adding that he was right on to prepare a campaign so early. The future of the presidency seemed a world away during a hilly 20-mile stretch of the ride on Saturday, which included an elevation gain of more than 1,300 feet.

Along with a cadre of friends and aides, Emanuel cycled past homes where residents were tending to their yards or celebrating a recent graduation on their front patio. He was chatty at times as he rode with the pack and cycled alone at other points, showing little strain in navigating the steep hills. With summer finally creeping into New England, the humidity was high and the rain was occasionally intense.

The group stopped for water and snacks every 10 to 15 miles, huddling under a barn during one rainy stretch. A small group of local activists met up with Emanuel at the coffee shop in Warner, where he held court from a rocking chair. But the realities of modern politics occasionally asserted themselves. The group at one point cycled past signs praising Trump and denigrating his predecessor.

As the miles dragged on, a chase vehicle crept by periodically with cameras poking out the window to capture scenes that could later be shared on social media, where Emanuel now has an almost daily presence





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