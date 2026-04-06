Former Water Polo Player Accuses Teammate of Years of Racist Harassment at Elite High School

A former Harvard-Westlake water polo player has filed a lawsuit accusing his former teammate of years of racist harassment. The lawsuit details a pattern of racial slurs, physical intimidation, and alleged s*xual assault, and claims that the school's staff and coach failed to intervene despite multiple reports. The accused player has reportedly gone into hiding, while the school disputes many of the allegations.

You're on the list! Expect to receive your first email very soon! Join our newsletter for the best content. We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!\Aidan Romain, a former Harvard-Westlake School player and considered a future Olympic prospect, has made disturbing accusations against his former teammate, Lucca van der Woude.

Romain, now residing in Barcelona, alleges van der Woude subjected him to years of racist behavior while they were members of the water polo team at the elite Los Angeles high school. The accusations span a period from when Romain joined the varsity team at age 14 in 2022 until van der Woude's arrest in 2024. The lawsuit, a 54-page complaint, details a pattern of harassment, including the use of racial slurs, physical intimidation, and s*xual assault. Van der Woude is accused of constantly dehumanizing Romain and the complaint alleges that the school staff and coach failed to intervene despite multiple reports of the harassment. Romain moved to Spain after the incident and according to his lawsuit, his white teammates openly displayed racist behavior. They allegedly used racial slurs and made jokes about the harassment in front of staff. Van der Woude and a white teammate allegedly whipped Romain with exercise bands while making sl*very references. \Van der Woude, reportedly went into hiding following the accusations. His mother, Nilda, who served as the water polo team’s logistics coordinator, stated her son was in the area. The accusations include multiple instances of racist behavior over a prolonged period. The lawsuit claims that this harassment was enabled by the school's coaching staff and administration. The lawsuit reads that the staff failed to take the matter seriously. The lawsuit alleges that the staff failed to intervene in spite of being informed of the discriminatory behavior. The accusations also highlight an alleged incident where van der Woude joked about his alleged illegal behavior in front of staff. The lawsuit has also brought attention to the school's response to the allegations, with the school denying wrongdoing and stating it treated reports of misconduct seriously. A school spokesperson stated that the school “unequivocally disputes many of these allegations that mischaracterize facts and the school’s actions.” Harvard-Westlake School, which has a significant tuition fee, has a history of celebrity attendees. The case has also raised questions about the school’s environment and its response to reported instances of racism and harassment, adding to the complexities surrounding the case





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Racism Water Polo Harassment Harvard-Westlake Lawsuit

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