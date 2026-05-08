Former United Conservative MLA returns to fold after apology for past actions

Scott Sinclair, a former backbench member of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's United Conservative caucus, has rejoined his party after apologizing for past actions and statements. Sinclair was ousted more than a year ago for threatening to vote against the budget while accusing the government of not doing enough for his constituency.

A former backbench member of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith ’s United Conservative caucus is back in the fold, a day after standing in the house to apologize for past actions and statements.

The caucus welcomed Scott Sinclair back, more than a year after Sinclair was booted out for threatening to vote against the budget while accusing the government of not doing enough for his Lesser Slave Lake riding. After being ousted, Sinclair sat on the other side of the aisle in the house as an Independent, refashioning himself into a fierce critic of his former caucus





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United Conservative Party Danielle Smith Scott Sinclair Lesser Slave Lake Riding Threatened To Vote Against The Budget Westminster Parliamentary System

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