Former professor Branch files lawsuit against U. Arkansas and Emory University alleging First Amendment violations for online comments regarding Charlie Kirk's death.

Former University of Arkansas professor Branch is continuing his legal battle against his former employer following his termination for online posts celebrating the death of conservative leader Charlie Kirk. The lawsuit alleges that the university violated the First Amendment by punishing faculty speech that sparked public outrage rather than constituting genuine workplace misconduct. This case stands in contrast to recent successful wrongful termination suits by other university employees who made similar comments about the incident.

Legal Arguments Over Protected Speech

The complaint filed by Branch asserts that public university officials cannot punish a faculty member for speech simply because it provokes political condemnation or reputational discomfort. The lawsuit explicitly states that a non-tenured public-college teacher may pursue a constitutional claim if non-retention or termination is based on protected public criticism. These arguments highlight the tension between institutional policies and constitutional free speech protections in public academic settings.

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University Defense and Sovereign Immunity

University attorneys have argued that sovereign immunity bars many of Branch's claims against the institution. They contend that the termination resulted from legitimate workplace concerns rather than retaliation for protected speech. The defense further argues that the controversy surrounding the Facebook posts disrupted university operations and affected the educational mission. Consequently, the university believes the lawsuit should not proceed due to these operational disruptions and legal immunities.

Attorney Verona Swanigan's Stance

Attorney Verona Swanigan, who represents Branch, stated in an email on November 11 that no person or entity should be precluded from lawsuits when they infringe upon basic human rights. Swanigan emphasized that the case is awaiting a decision from the court regarding a motion to dismiss filed by the defense. The defense is claiming immunity from all lawsuits, which Swanigan argues is an attempt to shield unconstitutional actions from legal scrutiny.

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Broader Implications for University Employees

While several university employees have achieved successful outcomes in their wrongful termination lawsuits regarding controversial online comments about Charlie Kirk, some cases remain unresolved. Former employees who drew backlash for commenting on the 2025 murder of the conservative leader on a Utah campus are continuing their legal fights against Emory University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. These ongoing cases underscore the complex legal landscape surrounding faculty speech and institutional liability.

Impact on Academic Freedom Discourse

The outcome of Branch's lawsuit may influence how public universities handle faculty expressions that generate significant public controversy. The case highlights the ongoing debate over the boundaries of protected speech in academic environments. As courts weigh the arguments regarding sovereign immunity and workplace disruption, the decision could set a precedent for future cases involving faculty termination and First Amendment rights.