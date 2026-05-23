Former Tyrone Joint-Boss Hopes Red Hands 'Turn Up Big' Against Roscommon in All-Ireland Opener

Former Tyrone joint-boss Feargal Logan expects the Red Hands to 'turn up big' against Roscommon on Sunday, marking their return to action in the All-Ireland Championship after a month's hiatus. Malachy O'Rourke's Roscommon side will provide stern opposition, even if Tyrone come in fresher after their Ulster Championship exit. Logan believes the Connacht champions' additions to their supporting cast and keeper have strengthened their chances, while considering the momentum of events surrounding other teams in the competition.

Former Tyrone joint-boss Feargal Logan says he hopes the Red Hands will 'turn up big' in Sunday's All-Ireland opener against Roscommon . Malachy O'Rourke's side will return to action at Dr Hyde Park , over a month on from their Ulster Championship preliminary round exit at the hands of eventual winners Armagh.

They face a Roscommon side who won the Connacht title this month and Logan, who won the Sam Maguire as a player and manager, believes the Rossies will provide stern opposition, even if Tyrone come in fresher.

'It's a big one for Tyrone, everyone is on the starting line this weekend and next in the hunt for Sam. Tyrone will hopefully turn up big this Sunday,' he told BBC Sport NI.

'Roscommon have always had superb forwards, they have added to their supporting cast, around their back and their keeper has been well tightened up, so Roscommon are a full force and ought to be challenging around semi-finals and finals of the All-Ireland stage. ' Sometimes sitting back and watching others empty themselves out, all the injuries and suspensions and stuff comes with it is good, but momentum is still key in sport





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Gaelics All-Ireland Championships Tyrone Red Hands All-Ireland Opener Roscommon Rosies Connacht Title Dr Hyde Park All-Ireland Championship Feargal Logan Malachy O'rourke

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