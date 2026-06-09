Former Trump Immigration Official Calls for Deportation of 106 Million People

A former high-ranking immigration official from the Trump administration is advocating for the mass deportation of 106 million undocumented immigrants, a number that would constitute nearly a third of the U.S. population. This claim vastly inflates actual estimates and has been made amid controversy over enforcement tactics and civilian deaths. He also alleges widespread public backing, dismissing conventional polls.

The statement from a former Trump administration immigration official, who was once the face of its hardline policies, outlines an extreme vision: the deportation of 106 million undocumented immigrants, which he claims as his sole priority.

This figure, which would represent nearly one-third of the total U.S. population (estimated at 341 million in 2025), is not supported by any credible data. Actual estimates of the undocumented population are dramatically lower, typically ranging between 11 million and 16 million. The claim of 106 million is a gross exaggeration, likely intended for shock value or political mobilization, and it starkly contradicts the official statistics from agencies like the Census Bureau and DHS.

The official made these remarks in January, a period marked by significant public outcry following harsh immigration raids and the deaths of two U.S. citizens linked to enforcement actions. During that time, he dismissed public opinion polls that did not show overwhelming support for his agenda, instead asserting that his own assessment of "grassroots support" indicates that 90% of the country desires mass deportations





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