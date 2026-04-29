Former Teachers' Immunity Claim Fails in Saskatchewan School Abuse Case

Two former teachers from a private Christian school in Saskatoon will face professional misconduct charges after their attempt to claim immunity based on the SPTRB's establishment date was rejected. The allegations involve failures in instruction, concealing sexual assault, and excessive physical punishment.

Two former teachers associated with a private Christian school in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan , have had their attempt to avoid professional disciplinary proceedings dismissed. Dawn Beaudry and Louis Brunelle argued they were immune from charges because the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board ( SPTRB ) did not exist at the time the alleged misconduct occurred.

The SPTRB disciplinary committee rejected this argument, paving the way for the professional misconduct charges against them to proceed. The allegations stem from their time at a school that has undergone multiple name changes – initially Christian Centre Academy, then Legacy Christian Academy, and currently Valour Academy. The school is closely linked to Encounter Church, formerly known as Mile Two Church.

The core of the allegations against Beaudry centers around a period between 1989 and 2013, where she is accused of failing to provide adequate instruction to students. More seriously, she is also accused of conspiring from 2008 onwards to conceal criminal activities, specifically sexual assault, which allegedly placed students under her care at increased risk.

Disturbingly, evidence suggests Beaudry and her daughter were encouraged by their church pastor to initially misrepresent the age at which the sexual assault by a former athletic director began, aiming to lessen the severity of the charges against him. This athletic director, Aaron Benneweis, has already pleaded guilty to sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old student.

Brunelle, who served as an administrator, faces allegations dating from 1989 to 2001, including participation in the arbitrary and excessive physical punishment of students. This includes accusations of repeatedly paddling a female student, ordering male students to disrobe in front of each other, and facilitating the isolation and confinement of a student at a remote work camp. Brunelle, through his lawyer Philip Fourie, vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

The situation is further complicated by a related lawsuit from last year, which was paused due to concerns about the late disclosure of settlement agreements. That decision is currently under appeal. The school has been the subject of intense scrutiny following allegations of abuse from former students, including reports of exorcisms and violent discipline. Some former staff members have already faced criminal charges, primarily related to the use of a wooden paddle for punishment.

The SPTRB initiated its investigation in 2022 at the request of an education ministry official, seeking to examine potential misconduct. The board typically does not disclose ongoing investigations until a hearing is scheduled or a resolution is reached, meaning other teachers may also be under scrutiny. Brunelle, now retired since June 2022, previously resigned from Christian Centre Academy in 2001 but later returned as principal of Legacy Christian Academy from 2017 to 2022.

The school’s repeated name changes reflect a period of significant upheaval and scrutiny. The case highlights serious concerns about the safety and well-being of students at the school and the responsibility of educators to report and address misconduct





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saskatchewan Teachers Discipline Abuse Christian School SPTRB Sexual Assault Physical Punishment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liberals must show results in spring economic update: former PBOCanada's construction news

Read more »

Controversial former Calgary professor arrested for trespassing in LethbridgeLethbridge police say a woman who was fired by a Calgary university over her controversial views on residential schools has been arrested for trespassing.

Read more »

Ottawa Catholic School Board expecting enrolment spike as OCDSB looks to cut 83 teachersWhile Ottawa’s English Public school board is preparing to cut 83 teaching positions next school year due to declining enrolment, the Catholic school board is anticipating a 2.7 per cent increase in students in the fall.

Read more »

Le'Veon Bell Accuses Former Coach Adam Gase of Inappropriate BehaviorFormer NFL running back Le'Veon Bell publicly accused his former coach, Adam Gase, of inappropriate conduct while both were with the New York Jets. Bell detailed alleged behavior he witnessed, prompting a request for comment from the NFL and the Chargers.

Read more »

Toronto Police Claim Progress on Missing Persons Reforms, but LGBTQ+ Community Remains SkepticalFive years after a review called for systemic reforms in Toronto’s missing persons investigations, police say they’ve implemented 63% of recommendations. However, LGBTQ+ advocates and community members argue that little has changed, with many still hesitant to trust law enforcement.

Read more »

Teachers Unions Exposed: Over $1 Billion Diverted to Left-Wing Political CausesA new report reveals that teachers unions have spent over $1 billion on progressive political activism, raising questions about their priorities and influence in education policy.

Read more »