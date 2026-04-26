Former Teacher's Story Challenges Homelessness Misconceptions

A former Surrey teacher experiencing homelessness shares his story, highlighting that homelessness isn't limited to those with addiction or mental health issues. The number of seniors facing homelessness in Metro Vancouver is rising, prompting calls for a dedicated provincial strategy and increased supportive housing.

Robert Mah, a 68-year-old former teacher from Surrey, British Columbia , is challenging the common perception that homelessness is solely linked to struggles with addiction or mental health.

Currently residing in transitional housing at the Union Gospel Mission, Mah’s story reveals a path to homelessness that began with a renoviction from a room he rented for $600 a month, which was later increased to an unaffordable $3,600. This initial displacement led to a period of couch surfing and eventually living in his car – a small Toyota – where he endured harsh conditions and a terrifying experience that prompted him to seek alternative shelter.

Following a period of feeling unsafe and threatened, Mah spent six months in another shelter before finding temporary refuge at the Union Gospel Mission. He expresses fear and exhaustion regarding the prospect of finding permanent housing, acknowledging the physical and emotional toll of the search, especially given his current health status. The increasing number of seniors experiencing homelessness is a growing concern in Metro Vancouver.

Data from Food Banks Canada indicates that over 11% of food bank users in British Columbia are over 65, one of the highest rates in the country. The 2025 Metro Vancouver homeless count revealed that 22% of respondents were aged 55 or older, and nearly half (47%) were experiencing homelessness for the first time as seniors.

The Union Gospel Mission has seen a dramatic rise in the number of seniors needing their services since the pandemic, and while they are adapting to accommodate this demographic – providing lower bunk beds and accessible electrical outlets – they are not equipped to provide the specialized medical and supportive care that many seniors require. The organization advocates for more supportive housing options with comprehensive wraparound care to better address the unique needs of this vulnerable population.

Advocates and government officials are acknowledging the urgency of the situation. B.C. ’s Seniors’ Advocate, Dan Levitt, emphasizes the need for a provincial strategy specifically designed to address senior homelessness, ensuring that housing options are livable and provide the necessary supports for aging in place. Housing Minister Christine Boyle states that the province is actively working to increase the supply of affordable housing throughout B.C.

, aiming to provide seniors with dignified and stable living arrangements. The story of Robert Mah serves as a stark reminder that homelessness can affect anyone, regardless of their background or previous contributions to society, and highlights the critical need for systemic solutions to address the growing crisis of senior homelessness in Metro Vancouver and beyond.

The introduction of weekly home-care support for unhoused seniors at the Union Gospel Mission represents a positive step, but a more comprehensive and coordinated approach is essential to ensure that seniors have access to safe, affordable, and supportive housing options





CBCAlerts / 🏆 37. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Homelessness Seniors Affordable Housing British Columbia Union Gospel Mission Renoviction Metro Vancouver Social Support

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada Grapples with Tragedy and Challenges: From Mass Shooting to Measles ConcernsA roundup of recent news from Canada and around the world, including a mass shooting in British Columbia, a theft impacting a small business, severe weather conditions, and global events like disruptions to the Panama Canal and a measles outbreak.

Read more »

Alberta government to add four fast-tracks to teacher certificationCertified tradespeople and professionals will be able to be temporarily certified as classroom teachers after taking four post-secondary education courses, Alberta’s education minister says.

Read more »

Moulin Rouge! Tour Faces Challenges Despite Visual SpectacleThe Moulin Rouge! tour, currently playing in Toronto, is hampered by a weak lead performance despite strong vocals from Gabriela Carrillo and impressive scenic designs. The review details the issues with Ryan Vasquez as Christian and praises the overall production quality and the adaptation of the beloved film.

Read more »

Ottawa public school board to cut 83 teacher positions for 2026-27 school yearOttawa’s largest school board is expected to cut 83 teacher positions and approximately two principal and vice-principal positions next school year due to declining enrolment.

Read more »

Mixed News Roundup: School Bus Collision, Teacher Cuts, and MoreA collection of news stories covering a school bus accident, education funding changes, traffic incidents, legal cases, technology updates, health concerns, personal stories, sports, travel, and lifestyle trends.

Read more »

New Online Game Challenges Players to Master Historical ChronologyA new online game tests players' knowledge of history not by asking 'what' happened, but 'when,' challenging them to accurately sequence events from the past. Bored Panda introduces a fun, addictive, and educational experience that encourages learning and critical thinking.

Read more »