Two former Montreal police officers from Station 39 were arrested for assault and criminal harassment. This follows their dismissal for racist conduct and trophy collection involving racialized citizens.

Montreal Police Service ( SPVM) authorities arrested two recently terminated officers on Saturday as part of an ongoing criminal probe. The suspects, who previously served at the Station 39 precinct in Montreal North, are now facing serious legal accusations following their dismissal for systemic discrimination. The Service confirmed the arrests in a formal news release, marking a significant escalation from internal disciplinary measures to active criminal proceedings. Crown prosecutors from the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions ( DPCP) will now evaluate the evidence to determine if formal charges will proceed.

Charges and Legal Status of Arrested Officers

The SPVM explicitly stated that the two officers were released on their own recognizance after being taken into custody. They are scheduled to face charges of assault, criminal harassment, and breach of trust in upcoming court proceedings. This legal development confirms that the behavior under investigation has crossed the threshold from internal policy violations to prosecutable criminal acts. The decision to pursue these specific charges highlights the severity of the incidents alleged against the former personnel.

Also read French Police Officers Convicted of Racially Motivated Assault

Disciplinary Timeline and Station Dismissals

The path to these arrests began with a wave of dismissals on November 2, when the SPVM fired seven officers from Station 39 and Station 21 in downtown Montreal. These terminations were directly linked to "discriminatory and racist behaviour," including the egregious allegation that officers cut the hair of racialized citizens to retain as trophies. The force emphasized that such actions are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the organization or its leadership. This zero-tolerance stance was reaffirmed in the official communication regarding the recent arrests.

Chronology of Suspensions and Investigations

Management at the Montreal Police Service first became aware of the unacceptable actions within Station 39 in March 2026, according to internal sources. Following the initial awareness, the force launched a comprehensive investigation that led to a series of suspensions and transfers. On June 12, two officers were suspended, while three others were shifted to administrative tasks and relocated to different stations to ensure neutrality. These early measures were designed to maintain public trust while the internal inquiry gathered sufficient evidence.

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Escalating Allegations and Domestic Violence Case

As the inquiry progressed, the scope of the allegations expanded to include more officers and more severe misconduct. On June 18, a third Montreal North officer was suspended for alleged discriminatory and racist acts. By August 19, a fourth officer from the same station faced suspension. The downtown Station 21 also saw disciplinary action, with an officer suspended on August 26 for derogatory actions in the city center, followed by a sixth suspension from that station on September 8. The investigation intensified on October 29 when a Montreal North officer was targeted for prevarication and obstruction of justice related to a domestic violence incident. These sequential steps illustrate the depth of the corruption and misconduct allegations.

Future Prosecution and Systemic Implications

The SPVM noted that other related criminal investigations remain ongoing, suggesting that the current arrests are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern. The force reiterated its commitment to eradicating racism and discrimination within its ranks, emphasizing that such behavior is incompatible with its mission. The outcome of these cases will set a precedent for how the Service handles internal misconduct involving human rights violations. Residents can expect further updates as the DPCP reviews the evidence gathered by the SPVM internal affairs division. The case underscores the importance of accountability in law enforcement agencies to maintain community confidence.