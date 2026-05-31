Former Snowbird Pilots Urge Government to Keep Iconic Aerobatic Team Flying with Scaled-Down Shows Amid Fleet Retirement

Retired Snowbird pilots and alumni are pushing Canada to preserve the national aerobatic team by reducing formation size or complexity rather than suspending it entirely, as the aging CT-114 Tutor fleet retires early despite modernization spending.

This summer marks the final appearance for years of the Snowbirds aerobatic team flying over Parliament Hill during Canada Day celebrations. The Royal Canadian Air Force announced a pause on the demonstration squadron after the 2026 flying season until new aircraft arrive in the early 2030s.

Former pilots, including retired lieutenant-colonel Maryse Carmichael, the first woman to join the team and later its commander, are urging the government to maintain the iconic show by scaling back rather than suspending it entirely. Carmichael emphasizes the inspirational role of the Snowbirds, stating that "if our country does not have its national aerobatic team, I think our country will be less" and noting how her own life was changed by seeing them as a child.

The team, known for complex formations and speeds up to 550 km/h, has been a staple for half a century. Despite $31.2 million spent modernizing the aging CT-114 Tutor jets over five years, the aircraft-originally built in the 1960s and currently flying since the 1980s-are being retired three years early. The Department of National Defence explains that addressing other issues with the planes would have cost more and is no longer practical technically.

The Snowbirds Alumni Association points to the UK Royal Air Force's Red Arrows, which recently scaled back from nine to seven aircraft to continue until a new plane is ready, as a viable model. The alumni propose using reservist pilots with Snowbird experience, partnering with private industry, or reducing performance complexity to free resources. Carmichael questions the $29.3 million spent designing new parts plus $1.9 million installing modifications by L3Harris and IMP Aerospace-work halted after 13 of 20 planned upgrades.

She calls for an investigation into planning failures and wonders why the planes are deemed safe for 2026 but not until 2030. The defence minister cites a broader transformation in military aviation training as the reason for the pause. With the team's future uncertain, advocates stress the cultural and inspirational value of keeping the Snowbirds in the sky in some form





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Snowbirds Aerobatic Team Royal Canadian Air Force CT-114 Tutor Fleet Retirement Maryse Carmichael Canada Day Red Arrows Reservist Pilots Military Aviation Training

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hincapie and Pacho 'are competitive animals', says former coachThe former coach of Arsenal's Piero Hincapie and Paris St-Germain's Willian Pacho is excited to attend the Champions League final on Saturday and watch the two battle for European football's most coveted prize.

Read more »

York Regional Police Inspect Former Officer in Kenneth Law CaseInspector Simon James addresses media during a press conference in Mississauga, discussing the ongoing Kenneth Law investigation.

Read more »

Milan restores bull mosaic’s testicles to former gloryWorn down by thousands of passersby honouring an unusual tradition, a floor mosaic of an anatomically detailed bull in one of Milan’s grand arcades is getting a sensitive makeover.

Read more »

Former Attorney General Refuses to Answer Questions on Trump's Epstein ProbeFormer Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to answer questions on Donald Trump's involvement in the release of case files on Jeffrey Epstein during a closed-door interview with House lawmakers.

Read more »