Former Senate race rivals face off in Alabama governor's race, facing tough challenge

In the Alabama governor's race, former Senate race rivals U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Doug Jones will face off. Tuberville won the GOP nomination, while Jones secured the Democratic primary. Both campaigns focus on representing ideologies that reject the status quo and stand for change.

Former Senate race rivals U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Doug Jones are headed to a rematch in the Alabama governor's race . Tuberville easily won the GOP nomination, and Jones did the same in the Democratic primary.

Tuberville said that their campaign rests on the belief that enough people in Alabama refuse to accept the status quo and the ideology that has nothing to do with the country's past. Jones, on the other hand, hopes that enough people in Alabama are willing to fight against things as they are and pave the way for change. Here's how the other races in Alabama are playing out. Primaries for US Senate seat U.S. Rep.

Barry Moore and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall are among the best-known candidates in a field of seven Republicans. President Donald Trump has endorsed Moore, a three-term congressman and member of the House's conservative Freedom Caucus. Steve Marshall, meanwhile, is promoting his record as attorney general, including his work with other Republican-led states to challenge former President Joe Biden's policies and support Donald Trump





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