Former Realtor Andre Zubko Ordered to Pay $627,000 for Commission Fraud

Former Squamish real estate agent Andre Zubko faces a $627,000 penalty from the B.C. Financial Services Authority for orchestrating a commission scheme with clients in 2016 and 2017.

Andre Zubko, a former real estate professional in British Columbia, has been ordered to pay $627,000 in penalties for orchestrating a deceptive commission scheme that cheated clients out of fair returns on home sales. The B.C. Financial Services Authority, known as BCFSA, issued the sanctions decision late last month, which was published online on Friday, marking the conclusion of an investigation into misconduct dating back to 2016 and 2017.

Core Fraud Mechanism and Schemes

The regulator found that Zubko exploited loopholes in commission structures to divert funds from sellers into his own pockets through two distinct fraudulent strategies. The primary method involved referring unrepresented buyers to two other licensed agents, a high school friend and his wife's cousin, who would demand higher commissions. These agents then transferred the majority of those increased fees back to Zubko after the transactions closed.

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A second scheme, described in the sanctions documents, involved Zubko having close personal acquaintances make offers on properties he was listing. These acquaintances would then assign the purchase contracts to other buyers at a higher price. This assignment strategy was designed to allow Zubko's network to profit directly at the expense of the sellers he was obligated to represent, resulting in those clients receiving significantly less money from their home sales than they would have otherwise.

Stakeholder Positions and Investigative Findings

Andre Zubko worked for One Percent Realty in Squamish when these eight transactions took place. The brokerage attracted clients by charging lower flat fees, which often led to reluctance from other buyer agents who received reduced compensation. Zubko used this market dynamic to justify his scheme, claiming he was addressing a disparity in how buyer agents were treated, although the regulator rejected this justification entirely.

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BCFSA hearing officer Andrew Pendray concluded that Zubko engaged in deceptive dealing under the B.C. Real Estate Services Act. The investigation revealed that Zubko made false statements to investigators and admitted to deleting emails related to the transactions. He also conspired with a fellow licensee to align their testimonies, which was ruled as a severe failure to cooperate with the regulatory body.

Financial Penalties and Licence Cancellations

The total financial penalty of $320,000 consists of discipline fees and $307,000 in enforcement expenses. Four of the transactions occurred before legislative changes increased the maximum penalty limit, resulting in lower fines for those specific cases. The remaining four transactions carried penalties of $50,000, $55,000, $55,000, and $115,000 respectively. An additional $35,000 was added to ensure Zubko did not retain any profits gained from the misconduct.

The BCFSA cancelled the licences of both Andre Zubko and his personal real estate corporation. These cancellations are noted as notional because Zubko had not held a valid real estate licence since 2017. However, the financial restitution and the formal record of misconduct remain in effect, serving as a deterrent for other professionals in the industry.

Regulatory Impact and Future Precedents

This case highlights the BCFSA's commitment to prosecuting complex financial misconduct within the real estate sector, even years after the events occurred. The decision demonstrates that regulators will pursue full restitution for clients who are misled by agents exploiting commission structures. The total cost to Zubko underscores the financial risks associated with deceptive dealing and conflicts of interest in property transactions.

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The publication of this decision provides clear guidance to current licensees regarding the expectations of transparency and fiduciary duty. By detailing the specific mechanisms of the commission and assignment schemes, the BCFSA aims to prevent similar abuses where agents use personal networks to siphon money from clients. The severity of the penalty signals that regulatory bodies are increasingly equipped to uncover and punish sophisticated fraud schemes.