David Teboul is sentenced today for assaulting a teenager at a lacrosse game. The former senior officer resigned before pleading guilty to the unprovoked attack in British Columbia.

The former senior Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer David Teboul is scheduled to be sentenced today in a British Columbia provincial court for assaulting a 16-year-old teenager. Teboul, who previously served as an assistant commissioner within the force, resigned from his position before pleading guilty to the charges on October 28.

Details Of The Incident And Charges

An agreed statement of facts presented to the court outlines that the incident occurred during a lacrosse game where Teboul's own son was also present. The altercation began when Teboul's son engaged in a verbal confrontation with the victim, prompting the former officer to intervene physically. Teboul held the teenager by the neck twice, initially for a brief moment and subsequently bending the victim over a low wall for approximately 15 seconds.

Also read Man killed in Highway 6 crash: RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed last month that Teboul voluntarily submitted his discharge documents during the summer and retired after completing 29 years of service. His resignation as assistant commissioner preceded his guilty plea, marking the end of a long and prominent career within the federal police force.

Serious Prosecution Arguments Presented

Special prosecutor Andi MacKay argued in court last month that the physical attack was entirely unprovoked and directly contradicted the account provided by Teboul. She highlighted that security camera footage depicted events differently than the former officer's version of the incident. MacKay stated that Teboul declared he was an officer during the assault, a move she suggested may have deterred the teenager from fighting back against the physical restraint.

Advertisement

Based on these factors, the special prosecutor has asked the court to impose an 18-month suspended sentence as the appropriate penalty for the actions taken against the minor. Her arguments emphasized the severity of using police authority to intimidate a youth during a recreational sporting event.

Defense Requests Conditional Discharge

In contrast to the prosecution's request, Teboul's legal team has asked the court to grant a conditional discharge. This legal outcome would mean the former officer would not receive a criminal record if he successfully abides by specific conditions imposed by the judge. The defense strategy focuses on avoiding a permanent criminal conviction despite the admission of guilt for the assault charges.

The sentencing hearing takes place today, concluding a legal process that has drawn significant public attention due to the high rank of the accused and the nature of the violence against a minor. This report was first published by The Canadian Press on November 19, 2026, providing the most current details on the impending judicial decision.