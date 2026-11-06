Former Quebec diplomat says U.S. midterms offer chance to rebuild energy ties

Catherine Loubier, former Quebec delegate general in New York, says the U.S. midterm results create an opportunity for Canada to rebuild energy ties with Americans, but she does not expect Trump's tariffs to disappear.

MONTREAL - A former Quebec delegate general in New York says the U.S. midterm results have created an opportunity for Canada to rebuild ties with Americans in the energy industry.

But Catherine Loubier says she doesn't expect Trump's tariffs will disappear after this week's midterms results. Loubier also worked as adviser to former prime minister Stephen Harper and now sits as a director on several corporate boards, including for a battery manufacturer and a tech company. She spoke to The Canadian Press at an energy conference in Montreal organized by HEC Montreal and the province's energy regulator.

Also read Quebec Premier Plans Diplomatic Offensive in U.S. After Democrats Win Midterms

Loubier urges rebuilding US energy ties

She praised efforts to widen Canada's energy exports to new markets around the world and urged government and industry officials to continue that work while rebuilding the relationship with the United States. She also says she expects Trump to double down on his America First approach in the last two years of his term. Loubier made the comments during a speech at the HEC Montreal Energy Conference on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

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The conference was organized by HEC Montreal and the province's energy regulator, bringing together government and industry officials to discuss energy policy and trade. In her remarks, Loubier emphasized that while the midterm elections may shift the political landscape, the fundamental challenges for Canada-U.S. energy relations remain. She pointed to the ongoing tariffs imposed by the Trump administration as a key obstacle that is unlikely to be resolved simply by a change in Congress.

According to Loubier, Canada must simultaneously pursue two tracks: diversifying its energy export markets globally and working to rebuild trust and cooperation with American counterparts. She noted that the energy sector is particularly sensitive to political shifts, and that Canadian producers need to be proactive in maintaining strong relationships south of the border. Loubier's experience as Quebec's top representative in New York from 2019 to 2021 gives her insight into the dynamics of cross-border relations.

Conference addresses energy sovereignty needs

She also served as a senior adviser to former prime minister Stephen Harper, and her current roles on corporate boards give her a private-sector perspective on energy and technology trends. Her comments come as the Canadian government continues to grapple with the implications of U.S. trade policy under the Trump administration. During the conference, other speakers also addressed the need for Canada to assert its energy sovereignty while remaining a reliable partner to the United States.

The event underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in areas such as critical minerals, renewable energy, and traditional oil and gas. Loubier's message was clear: Canada should not wait for a perfect political moment to engage with the U.S., but rather seize the current opportunity to strengthen ties at the industry level. She added that the midterm results, which saw gains for some moderates, could create openings for dialogue with American legislators who are more open to trade and cooperation.

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However, she cautioned that President Trump is likely to maintain his America First agenda, which could mean continued pressure on Canadian exports. In that context, Loubier argued that Canada's best strategy is to double down on its own competitiveness and innovation while keeping lines of communication open with U.S. partners. She also highlighted the role of Quebec's energy sector, particularly hydropower, as a potential area for expanded collaboration with northeastern U.S. states.

Conference discusses future North American markets

Loubier's remarks were part of a broader discussion at the conference about the future of North American energy markets. Other participants included representatives from major energy companies, government officials, and academics. The conference continues through Friday, with sessions on decarbonization, energy security, and investment trends. Loubier's intervention was well received by attendees, who noted the importance of experienced voices in navigating the complex Canada-U.S. relationship.

As Canada seeks to expand its energy exports to Asia and Europe, the United States remains its most important trading partner, making the bilateral relationship a top priority. Loubier's call to rebuild ties while diversifying markets reflects a pragmatic approach that balances short-term challenges with long-term opportunities. The Canadian Press