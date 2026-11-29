Former Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte faces trial at the Hague for alleged extrajudicial killings. The ICC proceedings mark a significant milestone for international justice amidst global political pressure.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte stands trial on Monday at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Prosecutors allege that the 81-year-old oversaw a widespread campaign of extrajudicial killings during his anti-drug crackdowns. These actions are charged as crimes against humanity under international law.

The proceedings represent a major milestone for the 24-year-old court. This case serves as a litmus test for the institution's ability to prosecute national political leaders for alleged crimes committed while in office. It occurs while the court manages outstanding arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Also read Sea Dogs’ Glance set to face former teammates at CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Core Charges and Judicial Findings

ICC judges earlier ordered Duterte to stand trial, determining substantial grounds to believe he is responsible as an indirect co-perpetrator. The charges cover alleged murders and attempted murders committed between 2011 and 2019. The prosecution outlines three specific categories of alleged criminal activity during his political tenure.

The first charge lists alleged murders committed while Duterte served as mayor of Davao City in the southern Philippines. Prosecutors allege he founded and led a group called the Davao Death Squad that targeted suspects linked to selling and using drugs. The second charge involves alleged targeted killings between 2016 and 2017 when Duterte was president.

Advertisement

The third citation covers alleged murders and attempted murders during so-called clearance operations between 2016 and 2018. The formal charges list 84 murders and two attempted murders. Prosecutors stated these figures are merely a sample of a far higher death toll.

Defense Strategies and Health Concerns

Duterte's defense lawyers argue that the dozens of alleged murders do not amount to crimes against humanity. They contend the anti-drug operations were legitimate law enforcement efforts. The legal team has warned that their client's frail health prevents him from fully participating in the trial.

Estimates of the number of people killed in the crackdown vary significantly. The national police reported more than 6,000 deaths. Human rights groups claim the toll reaches 30,000. The defense aims to challenge these high estimates and the legal classification of the violence.

Victim Perspectives and Advocacy

Relatives of victims view this trial as their chance to seek justice for their loved ones. Llore Pasco, a 72-year-old mother, traveled from Manila to The Hague to witness the start of the trial. She blames Duterte's bloody crackdowns for the killings of her two sons in 2017.

Advertisement

Pasco said her sons were former drug users who had long reformed. They were gunned down by unknown attackers in suburban Quezon City. The killings occurred several months after authorities inquired about their history of drug use. Pasco expressed that the darkest period of her life was coming to an end.

She acknowledged that Duterte has due process, unlike the victims she mourns. Pasco stated she wants justice for all victims of the crackdowns. Her presence highlights the human cost of the policies under review at the court.

Geopolitical Pressure and International Context

The trial opens as the ICC faces unprecedented pressure from Washington. The Trump administration imposed punitive sanctions on key staff individually. These sanctions also targeted the institution as a whole in what officials called an effort to dismantle the court brick by brick.

Despite this political pressure, the judicial process moves forward. Duterte will be asked if he understands the charges against him. He must enter pleas to the counts of murder and attempted murder. The proceedings will determine if the evidence supports the prosecution's narrative of state-sponsored violence.