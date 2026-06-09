Former Penticton Man Convicted of Multiple Sexual Offences

A former Penticton man has been convicted of multiple sexual offences involving a minor dating back to the early 2000s. James Bruce Strang was found guilty on all counts, including sexual interference of a person under 14, giving an invitation to sexual touching to a person under 14, and sexual assault.

A former Penticton man has been convicted of multiple sexual offences involving a minor dating back to the early 2000s. James Bruce Strang was found guilty on all counts, including sexual interference of a person under 14, giving an invitation to sexual touching to a person under 14, and sexual assault.

The complainant, referred to as M.M. , took the stand and shared her experiences with Strang, including regular trips to the pool where he would give her 'dares' or challenges. Strang's behaviour escalated to sexual assault, and M.M. testified that she was scared and didn't understand what was happening. Strang also told M.M. that her mother knew about his actions and threatened to call Child Protective Services if she spoke out.

M.M.

's mother only found out after M.M. read a book about two young girls who had a sexual relationship with their father. M.M. thought she had put the experience behind her until 2022, when a friend saw Strang's profile on a dating app. She then contacted Women Against Violence and brought the case to the police. The trial, which lasted four days, concluded with closing arguments on June 4, and Justice Gregory Koturbash found Strang guilty on all counts.

The identity of the complainant is protected under a publication ban, but Strang's identity is not. The case highlights the importance of supporting survivors of sexual assault and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions





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James Bruce Strang Penticton Sexual Offences Minor Conviction Trial Justice

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