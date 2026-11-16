Courtney Owen says she repeatedly told Okotoks Oilers management about allegations against Tyler King before he left for the Nanaimo Clippers. King now faces child luring, sexual exploitation and child pornography charges involving three minor-aged players.

A former athletic therapist with the Okotoks Oilers says she warned team management about allegations against executive Tyler King months before the club announced his departure and wished him well.

Therapist Relays King Allegations

Courtney Owen worked as the Oilers athletic therapist from 2021 to 2024. She told TSN she first heard allegations about King in November 2023. A former Oilers player told her that King had allegedly asked players for sexual material. Owen said she then spoke with several players and relayed their information to team officials.

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She said she raised the matter with then-business manager Brady Pupp, then-team president Wayne Lauinger and assistant coach Reid Hnatowich. Owen said she continued raising concerns in the following months, including in May 2024, shortly before King left the organization. On Nov. 2, the RCMP announced that King, 39, had been charged with three counts of child luring, one count of sexual exploitation and one count of making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography. The charges involve three minor-aged players.

The allegations have not been proven in court. King has not yet entered a plea. The RCMP said investigators believe there may be additional victims. Owen said the team failed the players who came forward.

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She said athletes are supposed to be able to report anything to staff, and in this case that did not happen. Owen said it is saddening because earlier action might have prevented some children from becoming victims. She said it is hard to face that possibility. She also questioned why the accusations were not taken more seriously.

Protect Kids Over Truth Determination

Owen said it was not the team job to determine whether the allegations were true. She said the team job was to protect the kids, report the matter and let the legal system determine the truth and find the evidence. The Oilers have previously said they were unaware of allegations involving King while he was employed by the team.

The organization has said information that came to light after his departure, though unverified, raised enough concern to warrant further examination and was ultimately reported to police. On Nov. 2, an RCMP officer told TSN that the Oilers had advised police about the allegations against King in June 2024. In response to questions from TSN, the Oilers said they could not discuss the matter in detail because court proceedings had begun.

The team said it was deeply troubled by allegations that young players were exploited by an individual who worked with the team. The Oilers said their hearts go out to the players and families involved. Pupp and Hnatowich did not respond to requests for comment. Lauinger declined to comment on the allegations.

Lauinger said the matter should go to the RCMP because the whole file was handed over. He said he did not know exactly what was in the police file and did not want to get into conversations about it. On June 21, 2024, the Oilers published a statement on their website announcing King departure. The organization thanked King for his tireless efforts during his three seasons with the team.

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Unusual Wishes Well Departure Statement

The team said its board and staff wished him all the best in the future. Within weeks, King had joined the Nanaimo Clippers of the British Columbia Hockey League. Mike Gould, a volunteer who worked as the Oilers public-address announcer and wrote game recaps from 2021 to 2025, said Pupp asked him to prepare the announcement about King departure. Gould said Pupp specifically instructed him to include the reference to the board and staff wishing King well.

Gould said the request was unusual and that he had not written a statement like that before. He said he knew nothing about allegations involving King when he prepared the announcement. Gould said it makes him feel disgusted that the statement went out after the team was told of serious allegations. He referenced stories involving the 2018 World Juniors team and Kyle Beach and the Blackhawks.

Gould said people are supposed to have learned what it means to do the right thing. He said he has been racking his brain wondering if writing that statement makes him complicit in any way. Gould said he first learned of Owen concerns when he met her at the Calgary Stampede in early July 2024. That was roughly a week or so after the Oilers published their statement about King.

Pupp Dismisses Owen as Disgruntled

Gould said Owen was emotional as she described what she had heard and what she had been told about King. He said he was disturbed by the information and brought it to the attention of the team and Pupp. Gould said Pupp responded that he should not listen to Owen because she was a disgruntled former employee.

In June 2026, when the Oilers announced that Pupp and the organization had mutually parted ways, the team published a post thanking Pupp for all the work and countless hours he put in. The BCHL said it first became aware of allegations involving King in July 2024, when the Oilers informed the league independent safe sport officer. League spokesman Jesse Adamson said the BCHL was told the RCMP was investigating and that Hockey Canada was aware of the matter.

Adamson said that within 24 hours, the BCHL contacted the RCMP and Hockey Canada about the situation. He said the league learned King had recently been hired by the Nanaimo Clippers.