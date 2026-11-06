Former Okotoks Oilers Executive Tyler King Released on Bail for Sexual Exploitation Charges

Tyler King, 39, a former assistant general manager for the Okotoks Oilers, was released on bail after being charged with luring, sexual exploitation, and making child pornography involving three players.

Tyler King, a 39-year-old former junior hockey executive, has been released on bail after being charged with luring, sexual exploitation, and making child pornography. He appeared in court in Okotoks, Alberta, on Friday, November 6, 2026, after being arrested last week at a U.S. border crossing in Ontario.

The charges involve three players, according to the RCMP. King is a former assistant general manager for the Okotoks Oilers, a team in the British Columbia Hockey League. He left that role in 2024, around the time the RCMP began investigating him. Details of the bail hearing are under a publication ban.

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Bail Restrictions Prohibit Contact With Minors

However, a judge has prohibited King from contacting the complainants and from being with anyone under the age of 18. He must also follow restrictions on using social media platforms. After leaving the Okotoks Oilers, King went to work for the BCHL's Nanaimo team. He then moved to the United States, where he taught sports journalism at a university in New York state.

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He held that position while the RCMP investigation was ongoing. Authorities arrested King last week at a U.S. border crossing in Ontario. The arrest highlights the cross-jurisdictional nature of the inquiry and the efforts of law enforcement to locate the subject of the investigation regardless of his geographical location. King is scheduled to return to court on December 18 to answer to the charges of luring, sexual exploitation, and making child pornography.

RCMP Confirms Investigation Began in 2024

These charges carry severe legal penalties and reflect the gravity of the allegations brought against the former hockey executive. In a statement, the RCMP confirmed the charges and said the investigation began in 2024. The court will likely hear further evidence and arguments regarding the validity of the charges and the appropriateness of the continued bail conditions. Law enforcement and support organizations emphasize the availability of resources for individuals affected by sexual assault or trauma.

The Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres provides a comprehensive directory of centers across Canada offering advocacy, information, and counseling services. For those in immediate danger or fearing for their safety, contacting 911 is the recommended course of action. Additional crisis lines, including the Ending Violence Association of Canada and the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline, offer 24/7 support to individuals navigating these difficult circumstances. Bill Graveland of The Canadian Press contributed to this report.