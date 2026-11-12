Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Had Relationship With Second Employee, Sources Say

Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee, adding to two other extramarital affairs that led to his resignation. The second employee is not being named by Reuters.

Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee, according to two people familiar with the matter, Reuters has learned. The revelation follows two other extramarital affairs that led to his resignation on Thursday, November 12.

The two women identified are Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia vice president of health care. Reuters is not naming the second employee, and attempts to reach the woman were not successful. The now-former Nvidia CEO, seen last month, is accused of having relations with at least three women as of Thursday. The latest relationship was confirmed by two people familiar with the matter.

Also read Nvidia board investigates Jensen Huang affair involving alleged Chinese spy as shares fall 9.6%

CEO Admits Affair Before Resignation

Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a November 8 statement following reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, without referring to her by name. He resigned Thursday after the other affairs came to light. Nvidia declined to comment on the matter. Powell, Jensen Huang, and a representative for Nvidia board did not reply to requests for comment.

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Alice Huang could not be reached for comment. Neither the second employee nor her representatives have responded to requests for comment. Reuters has not named her, citing privacy and the inability to reach her. The story continues to develop as more details emerge about the circumstances surrounding Huang's departure from the company he led.

The board has not issued a statement beyond declining comment. Huang had been CEO of Nvidia until Thursday, when he resigned following the disclosures. The company has not named a permanent replacement. The affairs have raised questions about workplace conduct at the semiconductor giant.

Report Follows Earlier Spy Allegations

The report of the second employee relationship follows Reuters' earlier reporting on Alice Huang, whose suspected intelligence ties have drawn attention from U.S. officials. Kimberly Powell remains a vice president at Nvidia. Nvidia declined to comment on the matter. Powell, Jensen Huang, and a representative for the Nvidia board did not reply to requests for comment. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment.