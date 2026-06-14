Former NFL defensive lineman Aldon Smith died Saturday in the Bay Area at the age of 36. He played six seasons in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and Dallas Cowboys. Smith's career was marked by a series of off-field issues, including 10 arrests in nine years. He was suspended by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct and substance abuse policies. Smith's rapid ascent to NFL stardom was slowed by his off-field issues, but he attempted to turn his struggles into a method for helping young athletes adjust to the pressures and pitfalls of a high-profile job. He began a project called 'I.M. Loading' to offer mentorship and recovery coaching for young athletes who had endured similar life challenges. Smith announced his retirement from football in 2023, saying he was 'done with ball.' He is survived by his family and loved ones, who are mourning his sudden and tragic passing.

Former NFL defensive lineman Aldon Smith died Saturday in the Bay Area at the age of 36. He played six seasons in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders , and Dallas Cowboys .

Smith was originally selected by the 49ers with the seventh pick in the 2011 NFL draft. The 49ers released a statement expressing their devastation at his sudden and tragic passing. They remembered Smith for his undeniable talent, dominance on the field, and infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. The organization sent its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved him.

Smith's star-crossed career was marked by a series of off-field issues, including 10 arrests in nine years. He was suspended by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct and substance abuse policies. Smith's rapid ascent to NFL stardom was slowed by his off-field issues, including arrests for driving under the influence, possessing illegal assault weapons, and hit-and-run charges.

He was released by the 49ers in 2015 after a third DUI-related arrest and signed with the Raiders in 2015, but was suspended by the league for a year in 2015 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Despite suspensions that kept him out of football from 2016-2019, Smith appeared in nine games for the Raiders in 2015 and was conditionally reinstated by the NFL in 2020.

He appeared in 16 contests for the Cowboys in 2020 and had 3.5 sacks for the Raiders and 5 for the Cowboys. Smith attempted one more comeback with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 but was arrested on a second-degree battery charge in Louisiana soon after signing with Seattle. The Seahawks waived Smith on Aug. 11, 2021, for an off-the-field matter. In 2024, Smith began a project called 'I.M.

Loading' to offer mentorship and recovery coaching for young athletes who had endured similar life challenges. He also served as a mentor to the rookie classes of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders. Smith announced his retirement from football in 2023, saying he was 'done with ball.

' He appeared on Keyshawn Johnson's 'All Facts, No Breaks' podcast in June 2024, where he expressed his gratitude for his journey and hoped that his story could be a cautionary tale for young players. Smith was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Kansas City, Mo. , and played collegiately at Missouri. He is survived by his family and loved ones, who are mourning his sudden and tragic passing





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Aldon Smith NFL San Francisco 49Ers Oakland Raiders Dallas Cowboys I.M. Loading Mentorship Recovery Coaching Off-The-Field Issues Substance Abuse Personal Conduct

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