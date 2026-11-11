Rex Ryan turns himself in on misdemeanor charges in Nashville hit-and-run

Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan surrendered Wednesday after allegedly hitting two pedestrians in downtown Nashville and leaving the scene. He faces six misdemeanor charges and is due in court next month.

Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan turned himself in Wednesday after allegedly hitting two pedestrians with his car in downtown Nashville and leaving the scene, police said.

The crash happened last week in the city's popular tourist area. Ryan was booked and granted pretrial release Wednesday morning. According to Nashville police, two pedestrians had the right of way while crossing a main street when Ryan allegedly turned at a red light and ran over the victims' feet. The pedestrians suffered minor injuries.

Also read ESPN analyst Rex Ryan arrested after allegedly striking 2 pedestrians with his truck, running over their feet

Ryan Faces Six Misdemeanor Charges After Downtown Crash

Police said the incident occurred in downtown Nashville's busy tourist district. Ryan faces six misdemeanor charges, according to court records. They include two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information or render aid, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal. The records did not identify an attorney for Ryan.

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A judicial commissioner set Ryan's bond at US$6,000. He was granted pretrial release Wednesday morning. Ryan is scheduled to appear in court next month. The charges are all misdemeanors and the case is expected to proceed in Nashville court.

Ryan is a former head coach of the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He led the Jets to the AFC Championship Game in consecutive years after the 2009 and 2010 seasons. His father, the late Buddy Ryan, was an NFL coaching legend who coordinated the 1985 Chicago Bears defense, one of the best in history. Since leaving coaching, Ryan is best known for his work at ESPN as an analyst on the network's NFL pregame show.

ESPN Analyst Ryan Turns Himself In Following Pedestrian Hit-and-Run

He appeared Monday on Get Up, a morning ESPN show taped in New York. ESPN said in a statement Wednesday, We are aware and are in touch with Rex. A phone number believed to be Ryan's had an automatic outgoing message, and a message could not be left. Ryan has not publicly commented on the charges.

The investigation remains active, police said. The story was reported by Kristin M. Hall and Hannah Fingerhut. Fingerhut reported from Des Moines, Iowa. The alleged hit-and-run has drawn national attention because of Ryan's long career in the NFL and his current role as a television analyst.