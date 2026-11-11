Rex Ryan Turns Himself In On Misdemeanor Charges In Nashville Hit And Run

Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan surrendered Wednesday on misdemeanor charges after allegedly hitting two pedestrians with his car in downtown Nashville and leaving the scene.

Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan turned himself in Wednesday after allegedly hitting two pedestrians with his car in downtown Nashville and leaving the scene, police said.

The crash happened last week when two pedestrians had the right of way crossing a main street in downtown Nashville, according to Nashville police. Ryan allegedly turned at a red light and ran over the victims feet, police said Wednesday. The two victims were not identified in initial police statements. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear beyond police saying their feet were run over.

Also read Former NFL Coach Rex Ryan Arrested for Hit-and-Run in Nashville

Hit-and-run case in Nashville involves former NFL coach Rex Ryan

Police did not say whether Ryan remained at the scene after the alleged incident. The charge of leaving the scene suggests he did not remain and did not provide the required information or aid. Ryan was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information or render aid, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal, according to court records. All the charges are misdemeanors.

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Court records did not identify an attorney for Ryan, and did not list a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Ryan is scheduled to appear in court next month. The misdemeanor charges mean Ryan could face fines and potential jail time if convicted, though the specific penalties were not outlined in the court records. Ryan has not publicly commented on the charges.

A phone number believed to be Ryans had an automatic outgoing message, and a message could not be left. The Associated Press reported the charges and his surrender on Wednesday. The case remains under investigation. Ryan is a former head coach of the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Rex Ryan's NFL career includes coaching New York Jets and Buffalo Bills

He coached the Jets from 2009 to 2014 and the Bills from 2015 to 2016. He led the Jets to the AFC Championship Game in consecutive years after the 2009 and 2010 seasons. His Jets teams reached back-to-back AFC title games, falling short of the Super Bowl each time. His father, the late Buddy Ryan, was an NFL coaching legend.

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Buddy Ryan famously coordinated the 1985 Chicago Bears defense, one of the best in league history. The elder Ryan was known for his aggressive defenses, especially the 1985 Bears unit that helped Chicago win the Super Bowl. Buddy Ryan died in 2016. Since leaving coaching, Rex Ryan is best known for his work at ESPN.

He appears as one of the analysts on the networks NFL pregame show. He is a regular on Sunday NFL Countdown and other network programming. A photo from 2017 shows Ryan participating in the Sunday NFL Countdown panel during the ESPN Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The incident adds to a week of prominent news in Nashville and beyond, but the focus remains on the charges Ryan now faces.

After nearly 40 years, a beloved veterinarian clinic closes, and other regional stories circulated, but the hit-and-run case drew national attention because of Ryans NFL and media profile. No further details were immediately released by Nashville police or court officials. All facts and quotes in this article come from police statements, court records, and the Associated Press.