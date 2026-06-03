Former Navy Pilot Wins NJ Democratic Primary in Key House Race

Rebecca Bennett triumphed in the Democratic primary for New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, a critical battleground for House control. She will face Republican Tom Kean Jr., who has been absent from Congress due to illness. The race spotlights issues of affordability, military service, and the influence of undisclosed outside spending.

Rebecca Bennett , a former Navy helicopter pilot, secured the Democratic nomination in New Jersey 's pivotal 7th Congressional District, setting up a November showdown with Republican Representative Tom Kean Jr. Kean has been absent from Congress for several months due to an unspecified illness, a factor that has intensified national interest in the race.

The district, which encompasses suburban communities, farmland, and even President Donald Trump's Bedminster golf club, has shifted from a Republican stronghold to a highly competitive battleground in recent election cycles. Control of the closely divided House of Representatives could hinge on outcomes in districts like New Jersey's 7th, making this contest a top priority for both parties.

Bennett's campaign has centered on her military service as a Navy chopper pilot-a narrative echoing that of Governor Mikie Sherrill's successful bid-alongside issues of affordability and economic pressure facing working families. She has emphasized her identity as a working mom, often noting that she drives a no-frills sedan to underscore her relatability.

Meanwhile, Kean, who has cultivated a bipartisan image and earned Trump's endorsement, has faced criticism over his prolonged absence and voting record, particularly his support for the 2017 tax law that expanded the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, a crucial issue for high-tax New Jersey. Bennett has attacked Kean's record as detrimental to the district, while Kean maintains he is focused on recovery and will return to in-person work soon.

Notably, a political action committee with undisclosed donors spent approximately $650,000 attacking Bennett from the left in the primary's final days. Bennett alleged the group is Republican-backed, aiming to weaken her ahead of the general election. The Democratic primary featured four well-funded contenders, each raising seven figures, as they balanced appeals to the party's base and independent voters.

With Trump's recent endorsement praising Kean as a champion of the America First agenda, and Democrats energized by the prospect of flipping another swing seat, the stage is set for a high-stakes, expensive general election campaign in the Garden State





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New Jersey 7Th Congressional District Rebecca Bennett Tom Kean Jr. House Race Democratic Primary SALT Deduction Military Veteran Swing District

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Bennett Wins New Jersey Democratic Primary, Setting Up Closely Watched Contest in NovemberRebecca Bennett, a former Navy helicopter pilot, has won the New Jersey Democratic primary in the 7th Congressional District, setting up a closely watched contest in November. Bennett will face Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr., who has been absent from Congress for months due to an unspecified illness.

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