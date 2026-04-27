Former Mountie's Trial Highlights Circumstantial Evidence in Alleged Chinese Coercion Case

The defence for William Majcher, a former RCMP officer accused of conspiring with Chinese authorities to coerce a Canadian resident, argues that the prosecution's case is purely circumstantial. The trial, underway in British Columbia Supreme Court, centers on an email that prosecutors claim links Majcher to his alleged target, Kevin Sun, but the defence maintains there is no definitive proof of intent or knowledge.

VANCOUVER — The defence counsel for William Majcher , a former RCMP officer accused of conspiring to coerce a Canadian resident on behalf of the Chinese government, has argued that the prosecution's case is entirely circumstantial and lacks concrete evidence linking Majcher to his alleged target.

Ian Donaldson, Majcher's lawyer, contended that there is no proof his client was aware of the individual in question, despite an email that prosecutors claim was central to their case. The email, sent in 2017, described a 'crook' whom Majcher hoped to persuade into a settlement with Chinese authorities, but Donaldson insisted the message did not explicitly name Kevin Sun, a Vancouver real estate tycoon accused by the Crown of being Majcher's intended victim.

Majcher has pleaded not guilty to a charge under Canada's Security of Information Act, with his trial beginning in British Columbia Supreme Court on April 20, 2026. Prosecutor Ryan Carrier had previously argued that Chinese authorities turned to Majcher after the RCMP ceased assisting in the pursuit of Sun, who was accused of defrauding a Chinese state bank and fleeing to Canada with approximately $120 million in the early 2000s.

Carrier claimed Majcher's actions were a direct affront to Canadian sovereignty, as he allegedly acted as a proxy for Chinese law enforcement. However, Donaldson countered that the Crown's case relied too heavily on circumstantial evidence, particularly the email, which he argued could not definitively prove Majcher's intent to commit an offence. The defence also noted that Majcher's email did not mention Sun by name, making it speculative to assume he was the target.

Additionally, Donaldson pointed out that if a fraudster were living in Canada on illicit gains, it would be in the public interest to pursue them, further undermining the prosecution's narrative. During the trial, the court heard that Majcher's email referenced a fraud case matching the details of Sun's alleged crimes, with Majcher writing that he hoped to 'impress upon the crook that we hold the keys to his future.

' Earlier court rulings revealed that Majcher also mentioned Chinese authorities wanting to use the case as a precedent for quietly settling economic crimes. Carrier argued that only Chinese officials could have made promises to Sun regarding his passport and freedom from jail, suggesting Majcher was acting on their behalf. The prosecution contended that Majcher's actions constituted unauthorized foreign interference, as he allegedly helped Chinese police extend their influence into Canada.

However, Donaldson maintained that the Crown's evidence was insufficient, as it hinged on a few ambiguous sentences in an otherwise lawful email. He argued that convicting Majcher would require an unreasonable interpretation of his words, as there was no clear proof of criminal intent. The trial also faced legal challenges, including a previous ruling that Majcher's 2023 arrest at Vancouver's airport violated his Charter rights due to a lack of reasonable grounds.

Additionally, a search warrant related to another former RCMP officer's home was deemed invalid, further complicating the case





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