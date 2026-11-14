Former Ministers Accuse Environment Minister Dabrusin of Lying Over Paris Climate Targets

Two former environment ministers say Canada's claim that it remains committed to Paris climate targets is false, as new data shows the country far off track.

Two former environment ministers have accused current Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin of lying about Canada's commitment to the Paris climate targets. Catherine McKenna and Steven Guilbeault made the accusations as Dabrusin attended the COP31 climate conference.

Dabrusin had told The Canadian Press that Canada is absolutely committed to its Paris Accord commitments. McKenna said the claim is factually untrue. She posted on X that Canada now has zero chance of meeting its 2030 Paris commitment and has no path to net zero by 2050, even before any new oilsands or LNG projects. McKenna is also attending COP31.

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Former Ministers Accuse Dabrusin Of Lying

Speaking to The Canadian Press from COP31 on Friday, Guilbeault said Dabrusin's claim defies reason. He said politicians should tell the truth and be genuine with Canadians. He pointed to government modelling and reports from the Canadian Climate Institute, saying Dabrusin knows those analyses. He called her claim disingenuous and said it should have no place in politics.

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Canada's climate targets have shifted over time. Under Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Ottawa promised to cut emissions to 30 per cent below 2005 levels. In 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government raised that target to between 40 and 45 per cent and set a goal of net zero by 2050. According to the latest government figures, as of 2024 Canada had achieved only a 10.3 per cent reduction from 2005 levels.

Total emissions were down 78 million tonnes over 21 years, making Canada the worst-performing country in the G7. The Canadian Climate Institute's modelling suggests Canada will not achieve net zero by 2050. Prime Minister Mark Carney said in June that Canada's emissions were likely to rise over the next few years. He suggested Canada has abandoned its 2030 commitments, even if his government has not formally admitted it.

Carney Questions Cost Of Trudeau Climate Policies

Carney also said the climate policies introduced under the Trudeau government were too expensive and divisive. Jerry DeMarco, Canada's environment commissioner, reported last month that the government's latest projections indicate Canada will only achieve an emissions reduction of 28 per cent by 2030. That projection takes into account rollbacks in federal climate policy over the past 18 months.

DeMarco's report cited the cancellation of the consumer carbon price, the two billion trees program, the oil and gas emissions cap, the electric vehicle mandate and the low-carbon fuel procurement program. It also cited the decision to weaken the industrial carbon price. The accusations come as Dabrusin represents Canada at COP31. She has maintained that Canada remains committed to its Paris targets despite mounting evidence that it is far off track.

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The dispute highlights growing tension over Canada's climate record and the credibility of its international promises.