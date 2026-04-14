Former Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Receives Probation in Confrontation Case

Sherrone Moore, former Michigan football coach, was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges related to a confrontation with his executive assistant. The case stemmed from an incident following Moore's firing from the university.

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was sentenced to 18 months of probation Tuesday following a plea deal related to a confrontation with his executive assistant Paige Shiver . The incident occurred on December 10, shortly after Moore was fired from his position at the University of Michigan, reportedly due to an inappropriate relationship with Shiver. Moore faced a potential jail sentence of up to six months after pleading no contest to charges of trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device. However, Judge J. Cedric Simpson opted against imposing any time in custody, citing the influence of Moore's wife, Kelli, and the evolving circumstances of the case. The judge emphasized that Moore's actions were unacceptable and that Shiver had experienced a traumatic event, but also acknowledged the support Moore received from his wife and the details of his mental health. Moore was relieved to have the charges resolved and is ready to focus on his family going forward. The original charges included home invasion, stalking, and illegal entry. The plea deal involved two misdemeanor charges. The legal proceedings shed light on the complex situation that followed Moore's dismissal and the impact of his actions on those involved.

The events unfolded following Jim Harbaugh's departure to the NFL, leaving Moore in charge of the Wolverines for two seasons. On the same day Moore was fired, he was accused of confronting Shiver at her apartment. Reports indicated Moore blamed Shiver for his termination and allegedly threatened self-harm with kitchen utensils. Shiver had reportedly ended the affair and informed university officials. Judge Simpson stated the court's decision was not intended to minimize the impact of Moore's actions on Shiver, emphasizing that Moore had no right to behave as he did and that Shiver was justifiably placed in fear. Shiver did not attend the hearing but released a statement expressing that the sentence did not adequately reflect the harm she experienced. She described the incident as a terrifying ordeal where Moore broke into her apartment, became enraged, threatened her with knives, and left her fearing for her life. The case highlights the emotional and psychological consequences of the situation.

During the court proceedings, Moore expressed gratitude to his wife Kelli but made no direct reference to Shiver. His defense attorney, Ellen Michaels, informed the judge that Moore had undergone counseling and was concentrating on his family. The judge repeatedly praised Kelli Moore for her unwavering support, noting a letter she wrote in her husband's defense and her calm response in calling the police when seeking him on the day of his firing. Simpson stated that Kelli Moore’s actions were key in saving Moore from more serious consequences. Moore responded with a nod, while his wife shed tears. Simpson said that his decision evolved as more information became available. The plea agreement was reached after Moore's defense planned to challenge the police's collection and dissemination of information to get an arrest warrant, arguing that the relationship between Moore and Shiver included calls and text messages which were not disclosed. Following the hearing, Moore embraced his wife and was seen holding a Bible and her hand outside the courthouse. Michaels stated that Moore and Kelli are now focused on their family and their next chapter. The judge’s decision reflected a balance of accountability and an understanding of the circumstances.





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